Hearts in action

This year, our school launched a transformative Service Immersion Program, an initiative that provides faith-based experiences (Goal I) that deepen understanding of social injustice and inspire a lifelong commitment to service (Goal III) and promote the flourishing of community grounded in human dignity (Goal IV). Like the summer service opportunities typically offered by the Sacred Heart Network, the aim of the program is to move beyond traditional models of service. This year's two inaugural programs set a powerful foundation for the future growth of service immersions at Newton Country Day.







Romero Center Urban Challenge: Transforming perspective through encounter



A group of seven rising grade 11 students stepped into the powerful legacy of St. Oscar Romero through the Romero Center Urban Challenge in Camden, New Jersey. Rooted in Catholic social teaching and the call to serve the marginalized, the weeklong program challenged participants to understand urban poverty through personal encounter, service, and faith.



This experience invited students to encounter poverty not as a distant issue, but as a sacred meeting with Christ in the lives, stories, and dignity of those on the margins. Whether serving meals or listening to stories in local nursing homes, students deepened their empathy and understanding of the daily hardship and hope many Camden families face.







Boston, city of champions: Service, sport, and spirituality



Additionally, a group of rising grade eight and nine students explored the vibrant intersection of social justice and sport in the heart of Boston. Students learned how athletics can serve as a bridge across societal divides and serve those in need. Conversations with public health officials and community leaders added depth, connecting physical activity to mental, spiritual, and communal well-being.



Students also met with representatives from the Boston Red Sox and MS4MS and learned about how organizations can advocate for equity and prioritize their responsibility to give back to the community.







A new tradition of impact



The launch of the Service Immersion Program reflects Newton Country Day's ongoing commitment to the holistic formation of young women who not only understand injustice but are moved to respond with courage, compassion, and faith. We are eager to expand and deepen service immersion opportunities in the future, ensuring that more students can step beyond their comfort zones and into meaningful, faith-filled encounters to become a living example of the love of the heart of Jesus in the world.







SARA MILONE IS THE DIRECTOR OF MISSION AND MINISTRY AT NEWTON COUNTRY DAY SCHOOL IN NEWTON, MASS., A SACRED HEART SCHOOL IN NEWTON, EDUCATING GIRLS IN GRADES FIVE THROUGH 12.