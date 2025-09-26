Sacred Heart expands Catholic education to our youngest learners!

Read Special Section

At Sacred Heart Elementary School in Weymouth, we believe the journey of faith and learning begins early -- and with great purpose. Over the past several years, we've been joyfully expanding our early childhood program to offer a strong, values-based education to our youngest students. This fall, we proudly welcomed 100 children into our pre-K program, and in the fall of 2026, we are thrilled to announce the opening of our very first toddler room.



Starting children on their educational path at such a young age gives us the incredible opportunity to instill a lifelong love of learning and a deep-rooted sense of faith from the very beginning. At Sacred Heart, we know that when a child's first school experience is a positive one, they are set up for success not just in academics, but in life. Our educators are committed to making every day in the pre-K classroom an adventure -- one filled with discovery, joy, and growth.



Students in our early childhood program engage in a well-rounded play-based curriculum that includes English language arts, math, science, social studies, and religion. More than academics, however, we place a strong emphasis on social and emotional readiness. Our classrooms are structured yet nurturing, providing the predictability young learners need to feel secure, while also allowing for exploration, creativity, and fun. Children develop independence and learn how to work collaboratively, all while building a sense of identity and community.



Thanks to our partnership with the Lynch Foundation Early Childhood Initiative, we are able to implement a progressive, research-based curriculum that supports every area of development -- from self-regulation and social growth to early literacy, numeracy, and critical thinking.



The Sacred Heart Early Childhood Program is carefully designed to guide children ages 2.9 (ages 18 months starting in fall of 2026) to four through key developmental milestones. Through cooperative play, hands-on activities, and gentle guidance, our students build confidence, develop a positive self-image, and begin to understand their special place in the world as children of God.



Above all, we strive to create a safe and loving environment, where children learn to be respectful, kind, and compassionate. They begin to understand God's love for them and recognize the unique gifts they've been given. Whether they're learning how to solve problems, follow routines, or initiate friendships, our students are constantly growing in both heart and mind.



Each child is met where they are, supported at their pace, and celebrated for who they are becoming. Our pre-K classrooms reflect the wide range of developmental stages among young learners, and our curriculum is thoughtfully tailored to ensure that every child has the opportunity to thrive.



As we continue to grow our early childhood offerings, we remain grounded in our mission: to provide an exceptional Catholic education that nurtures the whole child -- spiritually, academically, socially, and emotionally. We are honored to walk alongside families during these precious early years and to help plant the seeds of faith, hope, and love that will last a lifetime.







NANCY O'CONNOR IS ADMISSIONS DIRECTOR (ADMISSIONS@SACREDHEARTSCHOOLWEYMOUTH.ORG OR 781-335-6010) AT SACRED HEART SCHOOL IN WEYMOUTH, A PRE-K THROUGH GRADE FOUR SCHOOL SERVING A DIVERSE POPULATION OF 280 STUDENTS FROM OVER 20 COMMUNITIES.