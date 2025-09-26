The power of a Cristo Rey Boston education

Read Special Section

Every day at Cristo Rey Boston High School, I see the power of education to transform lives. Our students face real challenges -- academic, social, and economic -- but with resilience, determination, and a supportive community, they are redefining what is possible for young people from under-resourced backgrounds.



The results speak for themselves. This year, 97 percent of our graduates enrolled in college -- compared with 84 percent at Boston Latin School and just 52 percent across all Boston Public Schools. Even more significant, our alumni are not only enrolling but graduating from college at more than twice the rate of peers from similar socio-economic backgrounds. These numbers aren't just statistics; they represent lives changed, dreams realized, and futures transformed.



Behind every percentage point is a student with ambition: the first in their family to go to college, a future engineer, nurse, or entrepreneur determined to break cycles of poverty. At Cristo Rey Boston, we provide the foundation for that success. Our students' achievements are opening doors to institutions like Stanford University and Northwestern University, as well as longtime partners such as Boston College and the University of Notre Dame.



But success goes beyond academics. Through our Corporate Work Study Program, students gain real-world experience, professional skills, and confidence. They work in Boston area businesses as student associates, learning teamwork, responsibility, and leadership. These opportunities inspire new ambitions and prepare them for success in both college and career.



And businesses benefit, too. Cristo Rey Boston students bring fresh perspectives, strong work ethic, and a willingness to learn. They take on meaningful projects that support teams and add value in tangible ways. Many employers tell us that hosting a student not only helps their workplace but also deepens their sense of purpose and connection to the community.



Yet as AI and hybrid work reshape the workplace, we urgently need more companies to step forward with paid placements. Our students are eager, talented, and ready to contribute -- imagine the impact they could make in your organization.



Cristo Rey Boston thrives because of the power of community. Our faculty and staff pour their talent and heart into teaching every day. Families, alumni, donors, and corporate partners provide encouragement, resources, and opportunities. Together, we create not just a school, but a community of possibility -- one that supports students as they rise above obstacles and achieve extraordinary success.



Education is the great equalizer. When we invest in young people, we all benefit. Cristo Rey Boston students prove that with rigorous academics, real-world experience, and a caring community, every student can achieve their dreams.



My invitation is simple: join us. Support a student by donating, host a student intern at your business, or share our story. By investing in these young people today, we are shaping the leaders, innovators, and changemakers of tomorrow.







ROSEMARY J. POWERS IS THE PRESIDENT OF CRISTO REY BOSTON HIGH SCHOOL. SHE JOINED CRISTO REY BOSTON AS PRESIDENT IN 2019 AFTER A LONG CAREER IN PUBLIC SERVICE. SHE CAN BE REACHED AT RPOWERS@CRISTOREYBOSTON.ORG.