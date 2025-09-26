From gratitude to growth

Read Special Section

As we close the chapter on our 75th anniversary, I am filled with profound pride and deep gratitude. I am thankful for the generations of students who have walked our halls, for the parents who have entrusted us with their children's education, and for the faculty, staff, alumni, and friends whose faith and support have made Archbishop Williams High School the vibrant and spirited community it is today.



This milestone year has given us many reasons to celebrate, and celebrate we did. From the special honor of hosting both Cardinal Seán O'Malley, OFM Cap., for our opening Mass of the school year and Archbishop Richard Henning for the first school Mass of his tenure, to a vibrant Homecoming Weekend that brought together alumni across the decades, this year reminded us just how alive and active our school's spirit truly is.



Behind the celebration lies something even more powerful: the enduring mission that has guided us since our 1949 founding. It is a mission rooted in Catholic values, inspired by the love of Christ, and animated by the example of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, who opened our doors with a vision of education that shapes the whole person, spiritually, intellectually, ethically, and physically.



The Sisters' motto, "The love of Christ drives us on," still resonates in our school family culture today. You can see it in the way our teachers challenge students to think deeply and act justly, in the way our students lead with integrity in the classroom and on the field, and in the way our alumni live out their faith and values in their professions, parishes, and civic lives.



Furthermore, leadership was a defining theme of our 75th anniversary year. Indeed, it is a thread that runs through every chapter of our school's consequential history, and it is a quality we intentionally cultivate in every student. Whether through classroom discussion, team practices, retreat leadership, or service outreach, our students are learning that leadership means taking responsibility for oneself and others, acting with compassion, and seeking the common good.



Taken together, the "Williams Difference" is a distinction that cannot be measured solely by academic scores, although we take pride in our 100 percent college acceptance rate for applicants. It is measured by the strength of our graduates' character and the values they carry forward. We see it in our alumni who are leaders in business, education, service, and faith, and who remind us of the lifelong impact of an Archbishop Williams education.



In recent years, we have experienced extraordinary momentum. We have seen growing enrollment with consistent waiting lists, increased program offerings, expanded athletic success, and more than $22 million invested in transformational campus and facility improvements. These gains did not happen by chance. They are the result of a shared, bold vision, generous hearts, and tireless effort.



Now, as we look with enthusiasm to our 100th anniversary and beyond, we are committed to building on this powerful momentum. We know that to fulfill our mission and to meet the needs of today's learners and tomorrow's leaders, we must continue to invest in our people, our programs, and our place. This means enhancing our campus infrastructure, supporting our exceptional faculty, and expanding opportunities for every student who dreams of following in the footsteps of our illustrious alumni.



We are prepared and excited for what lies ahead. Our strategic vision calls us to grow, to dream, and to lead. Not simply for our own benefit, but because the world needs the kind of graduates that Catholic schools and Archbishop Williams have always produced. Young men and women who are morally responsible, socially aware, and spiritually grounded. Young people who are prepared not only to succeed, but to serve.



To everyone who has supported our school, whether through philanthropy, time, encouragement, or prayers, I offer my heartfelt gratitude. Your belief and investment in our mission allow us to aspire to even greater goals and to accomplish even more. So, as we take our first steps into our next 75 years, let us continue to lead with courage, to educate with conviction, and to act always with the love of Christ at our core.







DENNIS M. DUGGAN IS THE PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ARCHBISHOP WILLIAMS HIGH SCHOOL, BRAINTREE.