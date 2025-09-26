A timeless message through modern channels

Read Special Section

A common theme at Austin Prep is St. Augustine's urging to "always add something more, keep on walking, always forge ahead." Often, this manifests itself in campus upgrades and facility improvements. This year, significant investments were made to expand Austin Prep's digital presence and storytelling capabilities to strengthen Austin Prep's connection with students, parents, faculty, and alumni.



The highlight of this effort was the construction of Austin Prep's first podcast studio and delivery of the School's official podcast, "The Restless Journey." The studio includes state-of-the-art video, audio, and recording equipment, and an aesthetically pleasing design. "The Restless Journey" provides a closer look at the people, programs, and initiatives that exemplify Austin Prep's Augustinian values, and the promise and potential of Austin Prep. "The Restless Journey" allows members of the Austin Prep community to share their insights on a wide range of topics, reflecting on who the school is today and where the Austin Prep journey will lead members of the community tomorrow.



In short, it provides Austin Prep another medium to deliver the Augustinian Catholic mission-driven message to the community in new and more compelling ways. Even the podcast's title is a nod to Augustine's lifelong search for meaning and peace, ultimately leading him to God.



The podcast debuted in the summer of 2025 with two episodes, one featuring Austin Prep's Director of Admissions Lisa Simmons, and another featuring School Chaplain Father Patrick Armano. The show is hosted by Austin Prep's director of communications, Tyler Fleming. It is anticipated that a new episode will be released monthly during the academic year. The podcast can be found on all major podcast platforms including Podbean, Apple, Spotify, Amazon, and on YouTube.



"'The Restless Journey' is another great way for Austin Prep parents, staff, and alumni, as well as prospective parents, to get to know the people on campus who help guide our students on a daily basis," Simmons noted. "We see during the admissions process that families want to get to know community members on a deeper level, and this is a great tool to help get our message out in a fun and meaningful way."



The benefit of the new space doesn't stop there, however. While the construction of the space and planning and production of "The Restless Journey" has been driven by Austin Prep's professional staff -- a collaboration between Austin Prep's Offices of Communications, Technology, and Facilities -- the ultimate goal of the studio is to be yet another valuable educational resource for students, particularly those with an interest in media, communications, video production, or content creation.



To start the 2025-2026 academic year, a more lighthearted, student centric podcast is in the works, featuring student guests and co-hosts with discussion topics intended to resonate with the student community. Students will also be trained to work behind the microphones and cameras on the production end. In a day and age where social media, content creation, and new forms of communication are more and more prevalent, this student experience could even lead to career opportunities for students down the road.



"We've added the podcast studio to the campus tour offered by the Office of Admissions for prospective families," Simmons noted. "Our guests are consistently impressed by the space and excited by the possibility that their child could one day be involved in producing their own podcast while at Austin Prep."



The podcast studio will also give head of school, Doctor James Hickey, an alternative means to distribute community wide messages in a convenient manner for the recipient. To that end, last Spring, Dr. Hickey sent a recorded message to the Class of 2020, inviting them back to campus for their upcoming five-year reunion. "Incidentally, this message to you is the first recorded message from Austin Prep's new podcast studio," Dr. Hickey said.



If Austin Prep continues to take St. Augustine's words to heart, it will be the first message of many more.







NINA BRAMANTE '19 IS ASSISTANT DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS AT AUSTIN PREPARATORY SCHOOL (NINA.BRAMANTE@AUSTINPREP.ORG OR 781-944-4900 X4913) IN READING, AN INDEPENDENT, AUGUSTINIAN CATHOLIC SCHOOL SERVING YOUNG MEN AND WOMEN IN GRADES SIX TO 12.