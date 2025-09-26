St. Michael School celebrates 75 years of faith, community, and excellence

Read Special Section

This year, St. Michael School in North Andover is proudly celebrating 75 years of providing an exceptional Catholic education to generations of students. Since 1950, this school has been a cornerstone of faith and learning, forming young people who are prepared to excel academically and grow as disciples of Christ.



As they reflect on this milestone, they celebrate not only their current students and staff but also the thousands of alumni, families, and parishioners who have shaped their history and their future!



St. Michael School has grown and flourished over its 75-year history while remaining a local parish school. In 1948, Father Francis Shea purchased the Merrimack School, which adjoined the parish property, and renamed it St. Michael School. He invited the Sisters of Charity of Halifax to teach the children and built the Merrimack Street convent. St. Michael School opened in September 1950 and was an immediate success, welcoming nearly 450 students annually in its first five years. In 1998, a major addition was built to accommodate the growing enrollment. Today, St. Michael School is a home to students from nursery through grade eight. We have been blessed with exceptional leadership.



Today, St. Michael School is a vibrant community with over 520 students from more than 20 surrounding towns and cities from across the Merrimack Valley. Families choose St. Michael School for its unique combination of rigorous academics, a safe and caring environment, and a strong foundation in Catholic values. One of their core commitments is ensuring that any family who desires a Catholic education could receive one. Each year, nearly 100 families apply for financial aid, and thanks to the generosity of donors and the support of their parish, the aid is possible for many.



St. Michael School offers a well-rounded faith-filled curriculum to children in nursery through grade eight that supports the education of the whole child, provides a safe and secure learning environment, and prepares their students to be lifelong learners and caring, respectful, moral young men and women who are prepared to excel inside and outside the classroom.



St. Michael School curriculum includes language arts, mathematics, social studies, science, religion, music, physical education, art, library, and Spanish. All students have an integrated STEM curriculum organized by a nationally certified STEM director. Students participate in a wide variety of extracurricular programs, including artistic, athletic, technology, and academic activities. St. Michael School also offers a flexible and affordable Extended Day Program for families that need additional care from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.



As St. Michael School marks this anniversary, they are filled with gratitude for all who have made St. Michael School a place where faith and learning thrive together. Looking ahead, they remain committed to preparing students to become lifelong learners, compassionate leaders, and faithful servants of Christ.



St. Michael School wants to invite you to celebrate with them! All prospective families are invited to their next Open House on Saturday, Oct. 25, at 10:00 a.m. RSVP online at www.St.Michael.com/Tour or by calling the main office at 978-686-1862. Staff are also available for private tours and to answer questions about the enrollment process. Here's to their next 75 years of faith, excellence, and community!



Jessica Bonachea (jessicabonachea@gmail.com or 978-686-1862) is a graphic designer and St. Michael School alum, Class of 1999.