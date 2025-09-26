Coming home to Mission Grammar

Read Special Section

There's something special about returning to a place that has shaped who you are. For alumna Jessie Laurent, Mission Grammar was more than just her school -- it was her haven and an extension of her family. Now, years later, Jessie has come back to St. Alphonsus Street, this time as a teaching assistant in Mission's K1 program. Her story is a full-circle moment that highlights the heart of Mission Grammar's mission: nurturing scholars in a holistic way, guiding them on the road to college, and growing them into changemakers and leaders in our world.



Jessie grew up in Hyde Park and Roslindale and began her education in the public school system alongside her twin sister, Lyza. From the beginning, the girls yearned for a more individualized educational experience, and a smaller, more close-knit learning environment. "Elementary school is such a prime time for development, and we were struggling to fit in and feel connected to our school community," Jessie recalls.



Everything changed in third grade, when Jessie and her sister enrolled at Mission Grammar, encouraged by their cousin who was already a scholar. From the very beginning, Mission Grammar felt different. "We felt welcomed, the teachers knew our names, and we felt like we were part of something. For the first time, I wasn't scared to go to school -- I wanted to be there" said Laurent.



Jessie quickly flourished in the Mission Grammar community, staying through eighth grade. She vividly remembers her close-knit graduating class of just 15 students and how hard it was to say goodbye. "Jessie was a bright light in our school community from the very beginning. She was eager to learn, deeply committed to her Catholic faith, and a kind and warm presence wherever she went," recalls School President Dr. Aliece Dutson. Jessie's time at Mission was filled with memorable experiences, from baton twirling to innovative art projects that left a lasting impression. More importantly, Mission Grammar provided the sense of belonging that she yearned for in her earlier school years.



Well prepared academically and socially, Jessie went on to attend New Mission High School, where she thrived in honors classes, joined step and track teams, and deepened her love for poetry and writing. After earning her bachelor's degree in communications from Umass Boston, she worked for eight years at the Home for Little Wanderers, supporting children transitioning from the hospital setting to independent living.



Now, Jessie is returning to her roots, but this time as an educator. She joins the Mission Grammar K1 team with a deep appreciation for the importance of a child's early school years. "Jessie has such a soothing presence. She loves to engage and interact with the scholars as if she is one. They love her already" shared Laurent's co-teacher and Mission Grammar veteran, Ms. Natacha Altenor. Inspired by her work and her own experiences, Jessie plans to pursue a master's degree in education.



For Jessie, the return to Mission Grammar is more than a job change, it's a homecoming. "To be back at Mission -- where I felt comfort, safety, and belonging as a child -- and to now be learning and growing here as an adult . . . It's so special. This is truly a full-circle moment."



Jessie's journey reminds us of the lifelong impact of a Mission Grammar education, where students are nurtured, leaders are developed, and the community built lasts well beyond graduation. Stories like hers are a testament to the power of faith, belonging, and partnership that defines Mission Grammar. To learn more about Mission Grammar School or to schedule a tour, visit missiongrammar.org.







CARA BLANCHETTE IS THE DIRECTOR OF ADVANCEMENT AND COMMUNICATIONS AT MISSION GRAMMAR SCHOOL IN ROXBURY. MISSION GRAMMAR SERVES OVER 300 SCHOLARS RANGING IN AGE FROM THREE MONTHS TO GRADE SIX, HAILING FROM OVER 70 DIFFERENT ZIP CODES.