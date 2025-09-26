The enduring wisdom of St. Angela Merici guides Ursuline forward

Read Special Section

Five hundred years ago, St. Angela Merici founded the Company of St. Ursula with the goal of educating young women. Her vision was revolutionary for its time, emphasizing education for all women, the development of character, and a deep commitment to selfless service. Today, at Ursuline Academy in Dedham, St. Angela's teachings continue to resonate, offering timeless inspiration and spiritual direction to the entire school community. The Ursuline Academy community is committed to living out St. Angela's words, not just as ideals, but as meaningful realities put into practice every day.



Each year, we renew our commitment to St. Angela and the school's mission by embracing a schoolwide theme. This year, in collaboration with other Ursuline schools around the country, we are responding to St. Angela's call to peace. Our 2025-2026 theme, "Called to Peace, Committed to Action," is a powerful reminder that peace requires faith and leadership. Mary-Kate Tracy, director of mission, equity, and inclusion, says, "As we journey together this year at Ursuline, our theme reminds us of St. Angela's call to be peacemakers both in our personal lives and in our community. We foster understanding, seek compromise, and most importantly, build relationships with others through listening and honesty. This peacemaking requires us not to avoid conflict but to care for one another and our world so deeply and actively that we speak the truth with love."



Central to the Ursuline identity is the commitment to Serviam -- "I will serve." It is the heart of our community. Each year, the young women of Ursuline Academy contribute over 24,000 volunteer hours to Boston-area organizations. The senior service program requires students to give back through volunteer work in the local community or an internship on campus, as well as an external service project just prior to graduation. This meaningful work provides Ursuline's young women the opportunity to make significant contributions, live out our core values, and advance our mission.



Each day, more than 360 students come to Ursuline from over 50 communities across Greater Boston. Since 1946, Ursuline Academy has been a leader in Catholic, all girls education, providing young women with opportunities to engage in a comprehensive academic curriculum while also pursuing a wide variety of co-curricular activities.



Academics remain at the forefront of our mission; however, we also recognize that many important lessons extend beyond the classroom. Ursuline Academy remains steadfast in approaching education through the lens of mind, body, and spirit, promoting community, kindness, and compassion in all aspects of campus life. Many families and students have shared that this welcoming inclusivity played a key role in their decision to enroll, stating they "immediately felt at home at Ursuline."



Ursuline Academy hosts over 30 clubs, including competition teams for Speech, Robotics, and Mock Trial; 14 sports with teams at junior high, freshman, JV, and varsity levels; and six ensembles for theater, instrumental, and vocal performance, as well as visual arts.



Ursuline Academy's signature programs include "Women in Leadership," a network connecting current students with alumnae in a full array of professions; "Ursa Majors and Minors," an externship program creating opportunities for real-world experience and insight into possible careers; and the "IDEA (Innovate, Design, Engage, and Apply) Hub," a state-of-the-art makerspace providing learning that promotes problem-solving and mastery of new technologies.



Annually, 100 percent of our students go to four-year colleges, and acceptances for the Class of 2025 included Boston College, Boston University, Bowdoin, Brown University, Colby, Colgate, Cornell, Creighton, Dartmouth, George Washington, Georgetown, Gettysburg, Hamilton, Haverford, Holy Cross, Lehigh, McGill University, Northeastern, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Providence, Purdue, RPI, Stonehill, Suffolk, Syracuse, Tufts, Villanova, Virginia PolyTech, Wake Forest, Wesleyan, and William and Mary, among others.



To learn more about Ursuline Academy, please visit our Open House on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., or visit ursulineacademy.net to arrange a visit. For more information on admissions, please contact our Chief Enrollment Officer Cathy Solomon (csolomon@ursulineacademy.net or 781-493-7726).







AUDRA KEEFE IS DIRECTOR OF MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS (AKEEFE@URSULINEACADEMY.NET OR 781-493-7717) AT URSULINE ACADEMY IN DEDHAM, AN INDEPENDENT CATHOLIC SCHOOL FOR YOUNG WOMEN IN GRADES SEVEN TO 12.