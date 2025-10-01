A treasury for Ordinary Time

After many years spent in Catholic higher education, I have been pleasantly surprised to learn more each year about beautiful traditions and celebrations previously unknown to me.







Thus, I was recently delighted to receive an invitation to a "Blessing of the Libraries." Designed to correspond to the feast day of St. Jerome, patron of librarians (among other saintly responsibilities), this celebration turned my mind toward reflection on the importance of our libraries and the good in asking God's blessings on the ways in which we use the wealth of the ages found in our libraries.







Perhaps for some, the place of libraries in the lives of communities, schools, and even universities may be less appreciated than in years past. Access to digital materials brings to our laptops a wealth of research resources incomprehensible not only to prior generations but to our own younger selves. A few clicks of a mouse at an online bookstore (and willingness to pay premium shipping fees!) can quickly and effortlessly bring newly purchased books directly to our homes. Sophisticated search engines now lead us to relevant sources without the patient serendipity once needed to find the answers we sought in the stacks of dusty research libraries.







With all of this, it is easy to forget the importance of our libraries.







Yet, a quick glance through the history of the world's greatest libraries is a reminder of how important they are as the repositories of the wisdom of those who came before us. It should be no surprise that the libraries of monasteries and churches have preserved for us much that would have been lost to time. It is also unsurprising that, for centuries, in small towns across the country and around the world, public libraries have often been a central part of the local community fabric. They have been a great equalizer for all those who have come, without charge, to avail themselves of the books gathered for their use. The magnificent Library of Congress was born a mere 25 years after the birth of the United States, and it was the donation of book collections that were often critical bequests to universities.







It is in the pages of books that we can read the wisdom of our forebears, and the cautionary tales of their errors.







It is in the pages of books that we can read the history of both humanity's greatest accomplishments, and man's inhumanity to man.







It is in the pages of books that we can read the fictional tales that inspire us with lessons on the best of human nature or degrade us with tawdry tales of human failings.







It is in the pages of books that we can learn of the science and technology that is ours to use for good or for evil ends.







It is in the page of books that we can read of the beauty of creation and the sorrows of the human heart.







It is also, at times, in books, that our lives can be transformed when we read something that inspires us to do something great or good, something that instills in us a passion that will become our life's work, or something that brings clarity to a question that troubles us. It can, alas, also be in books that our lives can change for the worse if we find that which corrupts, tempts or preys on our worst instincts.







Saint Augustine spoke once of the power of the written word in his own life. He described a moment when a voice urged him to "take up and read" scripture -- the famous command "tolle, lege." This changed the course of his life and inspired his great conversion.







It is in our libraries that, for good or bad, we can find our written inheritance, take it up, and read. When we do so, there is great wisdom in asking God's blessings as we sift through this treasury of ordinary time.







- Lucia A. Silecchia is Professor of Law and Associate Dean for Faculty Research at the Catholic University of America's Columbus School of Law.