Archbishop Henning celebrates Mass at Marlborough Senior Community

Residents at New Horizons at Marlborough enjoyed a special occasion on Thursday, Oct. 2, when Archbishop Richard G. Henning, STD, visited the senior living campus to celebrate Mass and meet with community members.



Approximately 150 congregants completely filled New Horizons' on-site chapel for the 9:00 a.m. service. Nearly 100 more watched via livestream in the main lobby before joining the reception that followed.



"Our community has been buzzing with excitement in recent weeks," said Executive Director Betsy Connolly. "We have a robust Catholic population here, and a visit from such a respected local leader is both meaningful and memorable."



This marked Archbishop Henning's first visit to the MetroWest retirement community since succeeding Cardinal Seán Patrick O'Malley as the 10th bishop of Boston nearly one year ago. Cardinal O'Malley had celebrated Mass at New Horizons multiple times in recent years.



"I've lived here for 12 years, and I've been lucky enough to meet the Cardinal twice during that time," said New Horizons resident Lorraine Lesieur. "To have the archbishop here today is such an honor."



Following the service, Archbishop Henning spent more than an hour greeting an assembly of congregants and other New Horizons residents.



"He's certainly an Archbishop for the people," said New Horizons resident Patricia McHugh. "He's kind, and you can tell he has very deep feelings for every person here -- it's been very heartwarming to have him here."



According to Connolly, he also met with the more than two dozen religious women from various orders and congregations who reside at New Horizons and oversee its chapel's daily operations.



"Archbishop Henning's warmth and approachability shone through," Connolly said. "He took the time to connect personally with residents and staff, which made the day incredibly special for everyone."



Although New Horizons is not affiliated with any particular faith, many residents actively participate in daily Mass as greeters, lectors, Eucharistic ministers, and sacristans. In addition, prayer and communion services are offered regularly, allowing residents to practice their faith without leaving home.







About New Horizons



Located on a heavily wooded 40-acre campus at 400 Hemenway Street, New Horizons at Marlborough offers a continuum of care, including independent living, assisted living, memory care, and an on-site geriatric-psych program. The community is just off US Route 20, about 13 miles west of I-95/Route 128, and is owned by Woburn-based Cummings Foundation, one of New England's largest private foundations.



Residents enjoy a wide range of programs and amenities, from fitness classes, book clubs, and educational presentations to concerts, movies, off-site excursions, and watercise classes in the heated indoor lap swimming pool. The campus also features a four-seat hair salon, apothecary, and general store. Catholic, Protestant, and Jewish religious services are available on site.



The strictly not-for-profit New Horizons at Marlborough is currently welcoming new residents. Thanks to a unique rate-lock policy, incoming new residents are guaranteed no increases to their rent and board fees for at least their first six years. These fees -- starting at $3,400 per month for single accommodations -- include all charges for lodging, gourmet meals, water, heat, air conditioning, basic cable TV, local telephone service, parking, and regular maintenance.



Prospective residents and their families are invited to schedule a tour, meet current residents and staff, and sample a home-cooked meal. To learn more, call 508-460-5200 or visit CountryCommunities.com.