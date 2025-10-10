Sister Pauline's 'Ageless Dream' comes true at Fenway Park

Read Special Section

BOSTON -- On Wednesday, Sept. 18, Sister Pauline of the Sisters of St. Anne experienced a long-awaited return to Fenway Park, fulfilling a dream she wasn't sure she'd ever see again. At 91 years old, and now a resident of Alliance Health at Marie Esther in Marlborough, Sister Pauline hadn't attended a Red Sox game in more than a decade. Thanks to a collaborative effort among staff, friends, and a special initiative, she was back cheering for her beloved team.



The outing was made possible through the "Ageless Dreams" campaign, a new program being promoted this fall by Massachusetts Senior Care Association. The initiative encourages nursing facilities across Massachusetts to grant meaningful wishes for residents, creating powerful opportunities that bring joy and reconnect elders with the passions and experiences they love most.



Alliance Health Management Services donated the tickets, while the staff at Marie Esther, along with supportive friends, especially Sister Jeanne who gave the extra push of encouragement, helped with the planning and preparation.



The Red Sox organization itself added to the day's blessings. Upon arrival, a guest representative generously provided new handicap-accessible seating and ensured the pair had a memorable visit. Fans who spotted the Sister in her habit often stopped by to ask lightheartedly if she was "praying for the Sox."



Sister Pauline brought her signature humor and passion for the game, offering colorful commentary throughout. "There's a couple of players right now... they are due for a home run. I'm going to see it. Story, Durant, Rafaello is due for one!! The third baseman Alex, too, but I can never remember his last name. He is realllly due for one," she said with a smile.



She didn't hold back on the pitching either. "I hollered at the pitcher a few times but I don't think he heard me. Good thing I'm normally all alone in my bedroom when I watch it, because the other sister would say, 'that Pauline is off her rocker,' especially when they have people on base that don't do anything! We get nothing out of it with bases loaded. I'm going to trade some of them for Polar Park players!"



And of course, no trip to Fenway would be complete without tradition. "You don't go to Fenway without having a hot dog," Sister Pauline insisted.



The Red Sox ultimately fell to the Athletics, 5-3, but the day ended with a touching moment. As she left the ballpark, a fellow fan walked by and told her he would "pray for her to get a win next time."



For Sister Pauline, the final score hardly mattered. What mattered most was the chance to once again sit in the stands of America's oldest ballpark, hot dog in hand, immersed in the game she loves.



Thanks to the dedication of her caregivers and community at Alliance Health, and the vision of the Ageless Dreams initiative, this day at Fenway was far more than a ballgame. It was a reminder that age is no barrier to joy, and that dreams, no matter how simple, are always worth chasing.