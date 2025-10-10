Carmel Terrace Assisted Living celebrates 30 years of caring

Read Special Section

Since it opened in 1995, Carmel Terrace has been a trusted provider of exceptional assisted living services on the beautiful Framingham campus, upholding the values of dignity, respect, and service to others in the heart of our community.



Carmel Terrace focuses on enhancing the quality of life for its residents while fostering a supportive, spiritual, and inclusive environment. As a Catholic organization sponsored by the Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm, the home's mission is rooted in the belief that every individual is made in the image and likeness of God, and as such, deserves to live their later years with care, comfort, and joy.



"We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve our residents and their families over the past 30 years," said Wayne Schuberth, executive director of Carmel Terrace. "This milestone represents more than just the passage of time; it's a testament to the relationships built, the care provided, and the support offered to those who call Carmel Terrace home. We are proud of our legacy and excited for the future."



As part of the Carmelite System, Carmel Terrace has always prioritized the well-being of its residents, ensuring that they receive personalized care in a homelike setting. The home offers a range of services and amenities, including assisted and independent living, restaurant-style dining, enriching activities, daily Mass, and spiritual enrichment, with a team of dedicated professionals who are committed to meeting the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of each individual.



Carmel Terrace is on the same campus as St. Patrick's Manor skilled nursing center, which has cared for residents since 1953, first in Boston and in Framingham since 1970, providing a continuum of care for residents of both homes. The campus reinforces the Carmelite Sisters' mission to create a vibrant, close-knit atmosphere, where everyone is treated with respect, kindness, and love.



Residents enjoy amenities such as an individual parking space, restaurant-style dining for all meals, seven days a week, enriching activities, and regular participation in the sacraments -- such as Mass, confession, and communion.







Caring with compassion



The Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm are members of a congregation founded by Venerable Mary Angeline Teresa McCrory, O.Carm., in 1929. The mission of the Carmelite Sisters is summed up in four core values -- sanctity of life, hospitality, compassion, and shared commitment.



Carmel Terrace and St. Patrick's Manor follow the Catholic tradition of honoring the sanctity of life at every stage. At the heart of this care is the belief that every person, regardless of age or ability, is made in the image of God. All residents, regardless of their faith and culture, are treated with respect, kindness, and understanding.







See for yourself



The Carmel Terrace and St. Patrick's Manor campus is a place where faith, compassion, and love come together to create a nurturing environment for older individuals. For families, the homes offer a haven where their loved one's faith is upheld, their dignity is respected, and they are cared for with a sense of love and devotion that reflects the teachings of Christ. Visit us online at www.carmelterrace.org or www.stpatricksmanor.org, or call Carmel Terrace at 508-403-7223 or St. Patrick's Manor at 508-879-8000.