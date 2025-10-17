On Halloween, it will be one year since my installation as the Archbishop of Boston. Over the last 11 months, I have seen our amazing coastline from land and by sea. I have looked out over Boston from the Prudential tower and dived into plates of pasta in the North End. I have walked the galleries of the Museum of Fine Arts and peered down at Plymouth Rock. I have enjoyed sporting events at places like Cardinal Spellman in Brockton, Catholic Memorial in West Roxbury, and at the amazing Fenway Park. I have seen dozens of beautiful churches that lift the spirit and visited Catholic schools that move the heart. I have shaken thousands of hands and prayed with people in more than 100 churches and chapels. I have hiked World's End in Hingham and looked out across the ocean from Cape Ann. I have marched in parades and processions. I have prayed with the elderly in care homes and with the young and their families in Boston Children's Hospital. I have walked Harvard Yard and sat on the floor in Lawrence to read to preschoolers. I have given glory to God in English, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, and even a word or two in Vietnamese. Give me a couple of more years and I will know more about our region than many who have lived their whole lives in this amazing place.



I give thanks to God for calling me to this mission and I am in awe at the beauty and richness of our region, its culture, its landscape, its communities, universities, and institutions. But above all, the thing which most touches my heart are the people. It is that human quotient that makes a place a home and I feel at home here.



When God built His ultimate dwelling place, it was not a great work of stone, glass, and wood, but the most magnificent Cathedral, the Cathedral of His Beloved Son's Sacred Heart. Here is the origin and highest expression of our hope -- Jesus Christ who continuously pours Himself out for our redemption and renewal.



More than once since coming to Boston, I have been asked about my vision for the archdiocese. My first response to that question has been that I need to know and love this place first and foremost. My longer response is to say that ultimately the vision for the archdiocese is not something that I offer -- it is already found in the Word of God and in the person of Jesus. The vision is to have hearts full of love and trust in Him: "Jesus, meek and humble of heart, make my heart like unto thine." The vision is to preach Jesus Christ and Him crucified." (1 Cor 2:2)



With that vision before us, I have been paying attention and discerning where the Lord would have me apply myself. I see the unique gifts and blessings of this Church, and I see where we need strengthening. As this first year draws to a close, one element keeps arising in my reflections. I am convinced that the Lord desires the strengthening of parish life here in the Archdiocese of Boston. Families of faith and parish families of faith are critical to the life of the Universal Church and all its many and varied ministries and apostolates. Our parishes have seen decades of challenges and the disruptions that come with generational and demographic change. I am so grateful to the faithful who support and sustain their parish communities. We would not be here without you. Now I tell you what I have seen in this year -- that God is summoning people home to the faith and inspiring a new generation. There is a revival going on and I must ask more of all of us. We need communities that fan the flames of that revival, and we must build a worthy home for the folks that the Lord calls to His heart. In practical terms, this also means paying close attention to the priesthood -- to inviting vocations, forming seminarians, and offering ongoing formation for the sake of good and holy priests. Strengthening parish life will mean reinvigorating faith formation and Catholic education. I will not cease to listen and discern, but as I reach the end of year one, my focus is on parish life.



I can't wait to start year two!







- Archbishop Richard G. Henning is the Archbishop of Boston