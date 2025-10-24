Liturgy of the Word -- Sequence

They are required twice a year and optional two other times. They are sequences.



A sequence is a poetic composition that expands and further explains the liturgical celebration for which it was composed. Sequences are supposed to be sung. And when they appear in the liturgy, it is after the second reading.



There used to be many sequences throughout the liturgical year and, when we include liturgies from religious orders or nations, they multiply, rapidly.



You are probably more familiar with sequences than you realize.



The sequences in our present Roman Missal are the mandatory ones for Easter and Pentecost; and the optional ones are for Corpus Christi (in the U.S. this is celebrated two weeks after Pentecost) and Our Lady of Sorrows, celebrated on Sept. 15.



The Easter Sequence is "Victimae paschali laudes" using the first three words in the ancient Latin text. There is an official translation in the current version of the Lectionary for Mass. There are many musical versions of this hymn, probably "Christians haste your vows to pay" will be familiar from its use throughout the Easter season.



This sequence must be sung on Easter Sunday, though not at the Easter Vigil, and it may be sung throughout the Octave of Easter through the Second Sunday of Easter.



The Easter season concludes with Evening Prayer II of Pentecost, and Pentecost Sunday has its own sequence. It is the "Veni, Sancte Spiritus." Its author's name is disputed, and various ones are proposed spanning three centuries: French King Robert II (+ 1031); Pope Innocent III (+ 1216); and Canterbury's Archbishop Stephen Langton (+ 1228). Whoever its author, we have this wonderful text which again appears in many compositions. It should not be confused with another hymn to the Holy Spirit, the "Veni Creator Spiritus." Most of us recognize this one from the very well known "Come Holy Ghost." Most of the time when this hymn is presented, it has three verses; in fact, there are seven verses paralleling those of the Latin.



And as at Easter, so at Pentecost, this sequence must be sung at the Masses of that day.



There are two optional sequences in the current Lectionary for Mass.



The sequence for the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ or Corpus Christi is "Lauda Sion, Salvatorem." This sequence was written at the request of Pope Urban IV by St. Thomas Aquinas. It is a poetic masterpiece in its Latin original. Marked by Latin's concise vocabulary and grammar, and internal and external rhyme, it is easily chanted. As with other sequences, this one has also been translated into many languages, and musical compositions have followed.



Most of the prayers of the Mass for Corpus Christi as well as the prayers for the Liturgy of the Hours were also composed by St. Thomas Aquinas at Pope Urban's request. The faith and genius of the Angelic Doctor shine brightly in these texts.



The second optional sequence is associated with the Stations of the Cross. Those of a certain age might recall the sisters marching us to the parish church from the parish school on the afternoons of Fridays of Lent for the Stations of the Cross. The 14 stations are a common devotional practice illustrated in painting, sculpture, or bas relief in Catholic Churches at 14 "stops" or stations as a kind of pilgrimage with Christ during his passion.



At each station, a stanza was sung, and each stanza was a view of that station from the perspective of the Blessed Virgin Mary. The sequence is the "Stabat Mater dolorosa." The tone of this sequence is of suffering and sadness, and the words and music convey this to us as we join in the verses or stanzas.



There is another sequence, the "Dies irae." This was a staple of Catholic Funeral Masses prior to the reforms of the Second Vatican Council and the Order of Christian Funerals that we use today. This was composed in the 13th century and may be used in the Office for the Dead in the Liturgy of the Hours and for the Commemoration of All the Faithful Departed, All Souls Day on Nov. 2.



This sequence moves from fear of the just judgement of God, to his eternal mercy, and to the hope Chirst's resurrection is for us. The other sequences are readily available, this one may not be, so for the upcoming All Souls Day, it is available at www.preces-latinae.org/thesaurus/Hymni/DiesIrae.html



At that site you can find the other sequences, as well as many other prayers, familiar and not so much so.