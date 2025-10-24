Catholic Association of Foresters, a fraternal benefit society

Read Special Section

Catholic Association of Foresters is an insurance company established in 1879 as a way for Catholic immigrants in the Boston area to band together to protect their families. A number of these immigrants lived just above subsistence level and had little money on which to rely if there was a family catastrophe. Life insurance was beyond their financial reach and, at the time, immigrant discrimination by most commercial insurance companies was common. Before we were established, families and neighbors "passed the hat" if the household wage earner died so that the remainder of the family could survive. A small group of Boston Catholics started looking for ways to band together to protect their families and the Catholic Association of Foresters was launched.



We are a fraternal benefit society, which is a non-profit membership organization uniting people with a common bond. We began by structuring regional lodges called Courts. The Courts were a supportive social environment for Catholics to congregate. In 1879, this provided a way for immigrants to assimilate into a primarily Anglo-Saxon Protestant industrial society.



In 1961, the Society expanded to a wide range of affordable life insurance products throughout New England and Florida.



Today, we aim to provide our policyholders, or members, with functions throughout the year, such as our Communion Brunch and annual convention. They also have access to our semi-annual newsletter. In 2024, we began a partnership with Friends of the Unborn, a homeless maternity shelter.



We believe children are an important part of our future and we offer opportunities for an educational scholarship for their advancement. This is not limited to colleges or universities but is available for any accredited advancement after high school.



A life insurance product not only provides peace of mind for your loved ones. It also can be used as an investment vehicle for your children or grandchildren. Our whole life insurance policies offer a guaranteed death benefit and a cash value that grows safely and is tax-deferred.



Visit our website at CatholicForesters.org to learn more or give us a call at 781-848-8221 to see what products would work for you and your family. We look forward to serving you!