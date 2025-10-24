Senior living: The forgotten element of estate planning

Read Special Section

When considering estate planning, most people focus on the familiar essentials: a will, trust, healthcare proxy, and power of attorney. Although these documents are critical, there is another, often overlooked, aspect of planning that can provide substantial peace of mind -- a senior living plan.



Just as a healthcare proxy protects one's wishes during medical events, identifying senior living preferences in advance ensures that individuals have a voice in where and how they will live in their later years. Touring senior living communities before a move allows people to make informed, thoughtful decisions rather than rushed ones during a crisis.



"Completing documents like a will or proxy is vital, but it's equally important to consider senior living options while you have both the time and capacity to reflect," said Betsy Connolly, MS gerontology and executive director of New Horizons at Marlborough since 2020.



Connolly recommends that all adults prepare a simple written memo outlining their senior living wishes and update it as often as needed. No notarization or legal formalities are required -- just store it with other estate planning documents.



Connolly noted that discussing these preferences with loved ones can ease the burden on family members who might otherwise face difficult, last-minute decisions following an unexpected event, such as a fall or hospitalization.



"When prospective residents come to us during an urgent situation, it can be very stressful for everyone," said Connolly. "Those who visit earlier, simply to gather information and see if a community is a good fit, tend to have a much smoother, more positive experience."



Exploring communities in advance also allows seniors to prioritize amenities that match their lifestyle, whether that means a pool or fitness facility, walking trails, gardens, entertainment activities, or proximity to religious services. At New Horizons, for example, prospective residents are often drawn to the campus' spacious chapel and regular schedule of Mass, prayer, and communion services.



Though unaffiliated with any denomination, the MetroWest community has a robust Catholic population, with many serving as volunteer greeters, lectors, eucharistic ministers, and sacristans at daily Mass. Religious and spiritual life at New Horizons is further enriched by the more than two dozen religious women from various orders and congregations who reside on campus and coordinate the chapel's religious services and ministries.



Beyond faith-based offerings, the 40-acre countryside campus features an array of on-site amenities, including a pharmacy and sundry shop, hair salon, art studio, game room, fitness center, and over-sized heated indoor lap swimming pool. The community is surrounded by deeded conservation land, with numerous scenic walking trails that appeal to birders, painters, and nature enthusiasts alike.



Another consideration when evaluating senior communities is the potential need for increased care as one ages. New Horizons at Marlborough, for example, offers a continuum of care, including independent living, assisted living, memory care, and an on-campus geriatric-psych program.



"This structure allows residents to remain in the same community -- close to friends -- as their circumstances change," said Connolly.



New Horizons, a strictly not-for-profit community, is owned by Woburn-based Cummings Foundation, which has awarded more than $600 million to greater Boston nonprofits, including Catholic Charities, Catholic Schools Foundation, Lowell Catholic, Nativity Preparatory School, and St. Vincent DePaul Society.



New Horizons is currently welcoming new residents to its nearly full community. Thanks to a unique rate-lock policy, incoming new residents are guaranteed no increases to their rent and board fees for at least their first six years -- a benefit many enjoy for much longer.



Prospective residents and their families are encouraged to arrange a tour, meet residents and staff, attend a religious service, and sample a freshly prepared meal. To learn more, call 508-460-5200 or visit CountryCommunities.com.