Ode to (and from) Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen

From 1950 to 1966, Venerable Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen was the National Director of what was then called The Pontifical Mission Aid Societies, now The Pontifical Mission Societies. Many refer to it as the name of our largest Society, the Propagation of the Faith. During the time of his leadership, Sheen raised millions of dollars for the missions, including over ten million dollars that he earned or raised through his television show Life is Worth Living.



The archbishop was fully aware that most of the funds raised came from everyday Catholics who, wanting Christ to be known and loved everywhere, reached out to their brothers and sisters around the world, sharing whatever they could. This still holds true today. We like to joke that our donor pool is very wide, but shallow! We have a handful of generous people who are each able to give thousands of dollars a year, but most of our donors are not wealthy. Missionaries count on the consistency of our smaller monthly donors who collectively make a large impact.



To encourage regular generosity, especially on our annual celebration of World Mission Sunday, Archbishop Sheen wrote a poem that was first published in our National Mission Magazine in 1964. This jovial piece was reprinted in our Fall 2025 issue of the same publication, and now here.



"Confessions of a Mission-Sunday Basket."



Being a basket's a risky living



Completely dependent on parishioner giving.



I'm passed from pew to pew



In hopes that a few



Have been inspired.



If not, I'm fired.







Most baskets are used for Sunday collection,



But I'm only aired out for annual inspection:



Mission Sunday



Is the one day



I have to prove I'm worth my straw.



If the intake is poor, I'm shown the door.







(And please do me a favor.



It's paper money that I savor.



Coins hurt my felt when they're dropped in,



But tens and twenties are nice and thin.)







So, don't turn a poor basket into the street



When the usher carries me to your seat.



Empty your pockets and make sure I'm filled.



The poor in mission lands will be thrilled!



Did you miss your chance to make the Mission Sunday Basket happy on October 19? Contribute your gift today -- in honor of Venerable Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen. Go to www.propfaithboston.org. The missions that he so loved are still in need of your regular, generous help!







- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.