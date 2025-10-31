Liturgy of the Word -- Gospel acclamation

We acclaim people, situations, and circumstances because of their importance or because of our affection or some combination of these. An acclamation is verbal and usually able to be heard by others -- many others, if we have our way.



In the liturgy, there are several acclamations: the one we look at this week is the Gospel acclamation, often called the "Alleluia." There are three others that we'll see during this series when we delve into the Eucharistic Prayers.



The Gospel acclamation is that response, verse, and repeated response that precedes the proclamation of the Gospel. Acclamations are, by nature, as we saw last week with the sequence and previously with the responsorial psalm, preferably to be chanted or sung. So much is the musical aspect of this acclamation, that if it is not chanted or sung, it is properly eliminated.



We are greeting this reading with an acclamation because it is the Gospel. The church reminds us that Christ speaks to us in these texts because they contain him in a particular way.



It is better to call this the Gospel acclamation rather than the "Alleluia," as the Gospel acclamation is prescribed for every Mass, and in the Lenten season, the Alleluia is "buried" not to be heard, spoken, or sung, including in any musical composition or hymn until its appearance at the Easter Vigil.



The whole acclamation consists of the response that the cantor leads and the assembly echoes. And a verse that should be chanted or sung by the cantor, but may be read, and the response is repeated in the same style with which it began.



The response referenced is "Alleluia," except for Lent when we substitute "Praise to you, Lord, Jesus Christ, king of endless glory" before the verse.



Following the second reading, a period of silence is encouraged. This helps absorb the previous biblical texts and to distinguish the Gospel from the other texts.



On more solemn occasions, e.g., Easter and Christmas, and the Sundays of those seasons, there may be a Gospel procession that is usually formed and is accompanied by the acclamation.



The procession consists of a thurifer, two candles and the deacon (or in his absence a concelebrating priest). The principal celebrant adds incense to the thurible and blesses it, saying nothing but simply makes the sign of the cross. This takes place at the chair of the principal celebrant.



The deacon asks for the blessing of the principal celebrant if he is either a bishop or a priest. If a concelebrating priest will proclaim the Gospel, then he only asks for the blessing if the principal celebrant is a bishop. This also takes place at the chair of the principal celebrant.



The procession goes from the altar, where the Book of the Gospels has been placed during the entrance procession -- remember it is placed flat on the altar, not standing on its edge or in a book stand -- to the place where the Gospel will be proclaimed, that is the ambo.



The candle bearers stand on either side of the ambo. This is a hint to those who arrange sanctuaries that there are not to be candles on either or both sides of the ambo. The thurifer stands to the side and waits for the one bearing the Book of the Gospels to arrive at the ambo and place and open the Gospel book (not the Lectionary) on the ambo.



Following the greeting and announcement of the Gospel, the Book of the Gospels is incensed by the one who will proclaim it.



At the end of the Gospel proclamation, the book is kissed, then the book may be closed and left on the ambo or removed to another suitable place. It is not brought in a procession unless the principal celebrant is a bishop.



If a bishop is the principal celebrant, then the book, open to the page that was proclaimed, is brought to him at the chair, and he reverences it with a kiss, then takes the book, closes it, and blesses the assembly, making a large sign of the cross with it. Each assembly member makes the sign of the cross during this blessing. And all remain standing until this blessing is completed.



The missal seems to indicate that this post-Gospel procession is done in silence, though some repeat the response of the Gospel acclamation until the book arrives at the bishop's chair.



The special Gospel acclamation is a reminder to us of the presence of Christ in the Gospel as it is proclaimed and the attention we pay to his word.