Archbishop, Metropolitan Methodios lead vigil for world peace in West Roxbury

WEST ROXBURY -- Archbishop Richard G. Henning and Metropolitan Methodios of the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Boston presided over a joint prayer vigil for peace around the world at St. Theresa of Avila Parish in West Roxbury on Oct. 27. The vigil coincided with a visit to the Archdiocese of Boston by representatives of the Catholic Near East Welfare Association, an organization that is currently assisting Catholic and Orthodox communities in Ukraine and Gaza.



"Your work is critical to the life of the church and for the church to fulfill its vocation," the archbishop told CNEWA President Msgr. Peter Vaccari in his remarks at the vigil.



CNEWA's work is available for all people in need, but Archbishop Henning said "there is a special way in which their work supports and encourages Christian communities in some of the most difficult circumstances to be found among disciples of the Lord in our day."



He also thanked Metropolitan Methodios for attending the vigil.



"You are as always a good friend to the Archdiocese of Boston and an internationally-known theologian and leader in the ecumenical council as well as your own church," he said. "We are deeply honored and grateful for your presence."



In his remarks, the archbishop said that biblical peace "begins by the grace of God."



"When we respond in that way and open our hearts and allow the Lord Jesus to give us that gift of reconciliation with our heavenly Father, it is from that relationship that peace may flow," he said.



He said that it is important to pray for peace, but that prayer should not end in the church but be practiced in the world.



"This evening, we pray for peace around the world, wherever there is conflict and injustice," he said, especially noting the areas served by CNEWA.



He expressed hope that CNEWA's charism will inspire the assembly to work for peace in their lives.



"I hope that all of us will find right relationship with God, peace with one another, and peace even in our own hearts," he said.



After the vigil, Msgr. Vaccari and other representatives of CNEWA presented photos and videos of their work to Archbishop Henning, Metropolitan Methodios, and an audience of priests and seminarians in the gymnasium of St. Theresa School.



"I hope you recognize that the work of this organization is special," Archbishop Henning told Msgr. Vaccari. "It is unique, it is on the ground."



CNEWA was founded in 1926 by Pope Pius XI to serve the Eastern Catholic and Orthodox Churches. They currently work alongside clergy, religious, and lay leaders in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Northeastern Africa, and India.



"Makes no difference what your religion is, what your culture is, what your politics is," Msgr. Vaccari said. "We are just there to do what we can to help."



Speaking at the reception, Msgr. Vaccari said emergency relief was not the original mission of CNEWA, but it has become a major part of its ministry, especially in recent years. The organization has provided food, water, medicine, and hospital supplies to Gaza since the latest war with Israel began in October 2023. Its work is also done in refugee camps and leper colonies, the kinds of places that people are shocked to discover still exist in the 21st century. CNEWA has worked with lepers living in mud huts, vulnerable to rats who eat at their fingers and noses. Due to their ailments, they feel no pain and do not know they are being attacked until they start bleeding.



"It's the cycle of life that is one of complete, total isolation," Msgr. Vaccari said.



CNEWA representatives also explained that the organization works to combat human trafficking, empower women in areas where child marriage is rampant, and educate children. One Catholic school supported by CNEWA and operated by religious sisters in Iraq has a mostly non-Christian student body. The students' families told CNEWA that it was the best education and moral foundation their children could receive.



"One of the things that we are involved in constantly is the way in which we need to respond to so many difficult human needs among the vulnerable," Msgr. Vaccari said.



He asked those at the reception to pray for CNEWA and spread the word about its work.



"We ask you to be aware of what the Catholic Church is doing in terms of the social justice message of the Gospel and is dealing with in real time every single day," he said.



Representatives from CNEWA also visited Fontbonne Academy in Milton and Archbishop Williams High School in Braintree on Oct. 28, and the Archdiocese of Boston Pastoral Center in Braintree on Oct. 29.