Archbishop encourages special collection for hurricane victims

As Hurricane Melissa was making landfall in Jamaica earlier this week, Archbishop Richard G. Henning made an appeal to parishes to consider a special collection to aid the victims in the Caribbean.



In a message sent to all parishes Oct. 28, the archdiocese said, "Recognizing the immediate and expected need for assistance, Archbishop Henning is requesting that pastors consider taking up a voluntary special collection to support Catholic Relief Services (CRS). Pastors are encouraged to hold the voluntary collection at their discretion as early as this weekend but not later than the weekend of Nov. 15 and 16."



"Parishes may determine other ways to lend support along with prayers and special intentions in responding to this natural disaster," the message added.



According to the archdiocese, Catholic Relief Services is "already on the ground" and "will provide lifesaving support -- including emergency shelter, clean water, and essential supplies -- to families most at risk."



Melissa made landfall in Jamaica on Oct. 28, lashing the country with winds between 175 and 185 mph. The Category 5 hurricane is one of the strongest storms ever recorded in the Atlantic and the strongest ever to hit Jamaica. As of Oct. 29, the storm had made landfall in Cuba as a Category 3 hurricane, causing severe damage and the nations of Haiti and the Dominican Republic had experienced destructive, fatal flooding. CRS will provide food, water, shelter, and other necessary supplies to those in affected areas.

Advertisement