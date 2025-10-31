Archbishop leads couples in renewing vows at Wedding Anniversary Mass

BOSTON -- Phil Studley knew that Jazmine would be the love of his life because she laughed at his jokes.



Studley met his wife-to-be at work in Hingham. They married in 2015 and now have two children.



"He was funny, and he thinks about others, and made me feel special, and he also makes his family feel special," Jazmine Studley said.



The Studleys said that loyalty and laughter have kept them together for the past decade. They were one of over 100 couples who came to the Archdiocese of Boston's annual Wedding Anniversary Mass, celebrated by Archbishop Richard G. Henning at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross on Oct. 26. Archbishop Henning led the couples, who ranged from one to 65 years of marriage, in renewing their vows. The Studleys brought their children to the Mass so they could see examples of strong marriages.



"It's good to show the kids," Jazmine Studley said.



Before Mass, Archbishop Henning said that the married couples are like the cathedral's great arches -- two pieces coming together to form a much greater whole.



"The only thing more beautiful right now than this church itself, is the example of those that faithfully live the Sacrament of Marriage," he said. "Two halves who, leaning upon each other and upon God, forge a new family of faith."



In his homily, the archbishop said that marriage is like a trinity, where the husband and wife are in partnership with God.



"Lots of people can get married by a contract," he said, "but you are married by a sacrament, and you become yourselves a sign of what God does in the world, a sign of what God calls us to be."



He compared the sacrifices made by a husband and wife to Jesus's sacrifice on the cross.



"It's not, 'I'll be true to you for now, or until it's difficult,'" he said. "It's 'I will be there with you no matter what, until death do us part.'"



He said that marriage always brings life, whether it be in the form of children or the inspiration that comes from a couple's witness to the faith.



"It's a beautiful expression of human living, because it is the forgetting of the self, of loving the other even more than your own self," he said. "It's a beautiful expression of solidarity, as you seem to become one, recognizing your shared humanity, living with each other's flaws."



He thanked the couples for remaining faithful to one another throughout the hardships of their lives.



"It's a thing of beauty in the heart of the church, and it's essential to the communion of the church, to the building of families of faith and of communities of love, compassion, and humility," he said.



Rosemary and Michael Seibold celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at the Mass. They met as students at the Catholic University of America in Washington, DC, and came to Boston for work. Before they started dating, they were best friends.



"I think that friendship is so important in married life," Michael Seibold said.



He said that the secret to 50 years of marriage is to "put the other one first."



He and his wife celebrated their golden anniversary with a trip to Austria and Italy, where they visited various holy sites. Michael Seibold said that faith has been "everything" in their marriage.



"We always saw ourselves as us with God," he said. "God very much called us together."



Lynn Callinan, who celebrated 58 years of marriage with her husband Joe, said that the secret to a happy married life is to never go to bed angry with your spouse.



"It's easy to love somebody, but it's not always easy to like somebody after 58 years," she said.



"A couple years in there were pretty good," Joe Callinan joked.



They met when Lynn Callinan was attending nursing school in New Hampshire. She fell in love with Joe Callinan because "he was kind and supportive."



They decided to come to the Mass after Lynn Callinan was diagnosed with ALS.



"We're not going to have another chance," Joe Callinan said.