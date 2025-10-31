Our seminarians

Read Special Section

Each year, the happy task of reporting about the men preparing for ordination for the priesthood in service to our archdiocese falls to The Pilot staff. We rely on the help of the staff of our three seminaries: Pope St. John XXIII, Redemptoris Mater Archdiocesan Missionary Seminary, and St. John Seminary; and of the Office for Vocations -- Father Eric F. Cadin, the director; and Father Michael L. Zimmerman, associate director.



This year there are also seminarians at seminaries outside the archdiocese that provide formation for Bostonians at those seminaries. Those seminaries are Our Lady of Providence, Providence, R.I.; Holy Trinity, Dallas, Texas; St. Augustine, Toronto, Ontario, Canada; and Sacred Heart, Brusque, Santa Catarina, Brazil.



Seminaries not only have students but also administration, faculty, both full- and part-time, and these may also be laity or religious, both women and men; and clergy who might be diocesan or religious. Additional professional support staff might include advancement directors; they also have other support staff such as maintenance personnel, food services, and groundskeepers.



A quick note about faculty of three of the seminaries within the archdiocese. Pope St. John XXIII National Seminary in Weston with capacity for 80, has a total enrollment of 33 men in priestly formation for multiple dioceses and some religious orders. And it has a rector and a vice rector, and seven full-time; and 15 part-time or adjunct faculty members. Redemptoris Mater Archdiocesan Missionary Seminary, Brookline, has a rector, vice rector, and a spiritual director for the 21 seminarians, all candidates for the archdiocese; its capacity is 26. Brighton's St. John Seminary, which could accommodate as many as 85 residents, has an enrollment of 49 resident seminarians. There are also 13 men from various religious orders who are full-time students but usually they live with their respective religious orders. The candidates represent seven dioceses and five different religious orders. The seminary has a rector, an acting vice-rector, and 13 full-time faculty and 18 part-time or adjunct faculty.



While we are reporting numbers here, it's important to keep in mind that the seminarians are individuals who rely very much on our prayers, as do the faculty members of the several seminaries. There are presently 49 Boston candidates in seven seminaries, during 10 years of formation, they hail from three countries outside of the USA, from the District of Columbia; 11 different states outside the Commonwealth, and from multiple municipalities within Massachusetts, two of those, Milford and Uxbridge, are in the Worcester diocese, the remaining 23 seminarians come from cities and towns within the borders of the Boston Archdiocese.







Seminarians by seminary



-- Holy Trinity, Dallas, Texas 1



-- Our Lady of Providence, Providence, R.I. 3



-- Pope St. John XXIII, Weston 4



-- Redemptoris Mater, Brookline 21



-- Sacred Heart, Brusque, Santa Catarina, Brazil 1



-- St. Augustine, Toronto, Ontario, Canada 1



-- St. John, Boston 18







Seminarians by year of ordination



This is always probable as decisions by a seminarian himself or by the faculty might impact the actual year.



-- 2026 6



-- 2027 9



-- 2028 5



-- 2029 3



-- 2030 5



-- 2031 11



-- 2032 1



-- 2033 1



-- 2034 4



-- 2035 4







Seminarians by nation or state of origin



-- Massachusetts (within archdiocese) 23



-- Massachusetts (outside the archdiocese) 2



-- Washington, D.C. 1



-- California 1



-- Colorado 4



-- Connecticut 1



-- Florida 3



-- Illinois 2



-- New Jersey 3



-- New Mexico 1



-- Rhode Island 1



-- Texas 1



-- Utah 1



-- West Virginia 1



-- Brazil 2



-- Colombia 1



-- Nicaragua 1







Seminarians







Fritz Anacreon, 2027, St. Augustine, Divine Mercy, Quincy



Diego Arellano, 2034, Redemptoris Mater, Queen of Peace, Aurora, Colo.



Giris Azizie, 2026, Pope St. John XXIII, St. Mary of the Assumption, Uxbridge



Luca Azzani, 2031, Redemptoris Mater, St. Joseph, Martinsburg, W.Va.



John Barcinas, 2031, St. John, Ascension of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Sudbury



Stephen Baruffi, 2026, Pope St. John XXIII, St. James the Great, Boston



Alden M. Bronson, 2027, St. John, Sacred Hearts, Haverhill



Joshua Campbell, 2031, Our Lady of Providence, St. Adelaide, Peabody



Juan Christian Cano Alarcon, 2034, Redemptoris Mater, St. Gertrude, Franklin Park, Ill.



Paulo Sergio Carvalho, 2028, St. John, St. Vincent Martyr, Sao Vincente, Sao Paulo,



Brazil



Michael Rene Castellon Rios, 2029, Redemptoris Mater, Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe, Chinandega, Nicaragua



Alexander J. Charow, 2027, St. John, National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, Washington, DC



Nicholas C. Colon, 2028, St. John, Our Lady of Lourdes, Brockton



Alexander De Tirado, 2031, Redemptoris Mater, Mother of Christ, Miami, Fla.



Patrick Earley, 2031, St. John, St. Paul, Hingham



Kyle Ellis, 2030, Our Lady of Providence, St. Patrick, Stoneham



Alexis Garcia, 2035, Redemptoris Mater, Queen of Peace, Denver, Colo.



Gerson Garcia, 2030, Redemptoris Mater, Mary Immaculate, Pacoima, Calif.



Ryan P. Henderson, 2028, St. John, Ascension of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,



Sudbury



Joseph P. Jasinski, 2027, St. John, St. Rose of Lima, Topsfield



Samuel C. Kalu, 2027, St. John, St. Mary of the Assumption, Brookline



Jake V. Livingstone, 2028, St. John, Mary Immaculate of Lourdes, Newton



John Manning, 2031, St. John, Holy Name of Jesus, Providence, R.I.



Sean McKeown, 2030, St. John, Mary Immaculate of Lourdes, Newton



Rafael Milla, 2030, Redemptoris Mater, Our Lady of Belen, Belen, N. Mex.



Maximillian Muenke, 2027, Pope St. John XXIII, St. Jane Frances de Chantal, Bethesda, Md.



Louis Namugera, 2026, Pope St. John XXIII, St. Joseph, Needham



Gustavo Neitzke, 2027, Redemptoris Mater, Catedral Sao Jose, Campo Mourao, Brazil



Samuel Neumann, 2031, St. John, St. Leonard of Port Maurice, Boston



Kennedy C. Oguijuba, 2029, St. John, St. Katharine Drexel, Boston



Juan Ortega Bran, 2031, Sacred Heart, St. Mary of the Assumption, Brookline



Rafael Ortiz, 2034, Redemptoris Mater, Immaculate Conception, Revere



Javier A. Padilla, 2026, Redemptoris Mater, St. Raphael, Bridgeport, Conn.



Diego Alejandro Pena Rincon, 2026, Redemptoris Mater, San Antonio de Padova,



Zipaquira, Colombia



Tomas Plasencia, 2031, Our Lady of Providence, St. Thomas the Apostle, Millis



Edward Rodriguez, 2029, Redemptoris Mater, Our Lady of Guadalupe, Houston, Texas



Connor Roukey, 2030, St. John, St. Bridget, Abington



Jonathan Saniuk, 2026, St. John, St. Mary of the Assumption, Milford, Mass.



Aaron C. Sanz, 2027, Redemptoris Mater, Holy Redeemer and St. Mary, West New York, N.J.



Romeo Saucedo, 2035, Redemptoris Mater, St. James, Denver, Colo.



Henry Seuffert, 2031, Redemptoris Mater, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Ridgewood, N.J.



Paul Simko, 2031, Holy Trinity, St. Patrick, Stoneham



Christopher Siverio, 2035, Redemptoris Mater, St. Mary, Plainfield, N.J.



Rafael Stefano Rubio, 2033, Redemptoris Mater, St. Cecilia, Hialeah, Fla.



Angel Velasquez, 2034, Redemptoris Mater, St. Francis of Assisi, Oren, Utah



Isaac Velasquez, 2032, Redemptoris Mater, Queen of the Universe, Chicago, Ill.



Esteban Velazques, 2035, Redemptoris Mater, Immaculate Conception, Lafayette, Colo.



Timothy J. Walsh, 2027, St. John, Our Lady of the Visitation, Milton



Liam M. Warner, 2028, St. John, St. Paul, Cambridge