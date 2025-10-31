Our seminarians
Each year, the happy task of reporting about the men preparing for ordination for the priesthood in service to our archdiocese falls to The Pilot staff. We rely on the help of the staff of our three seminaries: Pope St. John XXIII, Redemptoris Mater Archdiocesan Missionary Seminary, and St. John Seminary; and of the Office for Vocations -- Father Eric F. Cadin, the director; and Father Michael L. Zimmerman, associate director.
This year there are also seminarians at seminaries outside the archdiocese that provide formation for Bostonians at those seminaries. Those seminaries are Our Lady of Providence, Providence, R.I.; Holy Trinity, Dallas, Texas; St. Augustine, Toronto, Ontario, Canada; and Sacred Heart, Brusque, Santa Catarina, Brazil.
Seminaries not only have students but also administration, faculty, both full- and part-time, and these may also be laity or religious, both women and men; and clergy who might be diocesan or religious. Additional professional support staff might include advancement directors; they also have other support staff such as maintenance personnel, food services, and groundskeepers.
A quick note about faculty of three of the seminaries within the archdiocese. Pope St. John XXIII National Seminary in Weston with capacity for 80, has a total enrollment of 33 men in priestly formation for multiple dioceses and some religious orders. And it has a rector and a vice rector, and seven full-time; and 15 part-time or adjunct faculty members. Redemptoris Mater Archdiocesan Missionary Seminary, Brookline, has a rector, vice rector, and a spiritual director for the 21 seminarians, all candidates for the archdiocese; its capacity is 26. Brighton's St. John Seminary, which could accommodate as many as 85 residents, has an enrollment of 49 resident seminarians. There are also 13 men from various religious orders who are full-time students but usually they live with their respective religious orders. The candidates represent seven dioceses and five different religious orders. The seminary has a rector, an acting vice-rector, and 13 full-time faculty and 18 part-time or adjunct faculty.
While we are reporting numbers here, it's important to keep in mind that the seminarians are individuals who rely very much on our prayers, as do the faculty members of the several seminaries. There are presently 49 Boston candidates in seven seminaries, during 10 years of formation, they hail from three countries outside of the USA, from the District of Columbia; 11 different states outside the Commonwealth, and from multiple municipalities within Massachusetts, two of those, Milford and Uxbridge, are in the Worcester diocese, the remaining 23 seminarians come from cities and towns within the borders of the Boston Archdiocese.
Seminarians by seminary
-- Holy Trinity, Dallas, Texas 1
-- Our Lady of Providence, Providence, R.I. 3
-- Pope St. John XXIII, Weston 4
-- Redemptoris Mater, Brookline 21
-- Sacred Heart, Brusque, Santa Catarina, Brazil 1
-- St. Augustine, Toronto, Ontario, Canada 1
-- St. John, Boston 18
Seminarians by year of ordination
This is always probable as decisions by a seminarian himself or by the faculty might impact the actual year.
-- 2026 6
-- 2027 9
-- 2028 5
-- 2029 3
-- 2030 5
-- 2031 11
-- 2032 1
-- 2033 1
-- 2034 4
-- 2035 4
Seminarians by nation or state of origin
-- Massachusetts (within archdiocese) 23
-- Massachusetts (outside the archdiocese) 2
-- Washington, D.C. 1
-- California 1
-- Colorado 4
-- Connecticut 1
-- Florida 3
-- Illinois 2
-- New Jersey 3
-- New Mexico 1
-- Rhode Island 1
-- Texas 1
-- Utah 1
-- West Virginia 1
-- Brazil 2
-- Colombia 1
-- Nicaragua 1
Seminarians
Fritz Anacreon, 2027, St. Augustine, Divine Mercy, Quincy
Diego Arellano, 2034, Redemptoris Mater, Queen of Peace, Aurora, Colo.
Giris Azizie, 2026, Pope St. John XXIII, St. Mary of the Assumption, Uxbridge
Luca Azzani, 2031, Redemptoris Mater, St. Joseph, Martinsburg, W.Va.
John Barcinas, 2031, St. John, Ascension of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Sudbury
Stephen Baruffi, 2026, Pope St. John XXIII, St. James the Great, Boston
Alden M. Bronson, 2027, St. John, Sacred Hearts, Haverhill
Joshua Campbell, 2031, Our Lady of Providence, St. Adelaide, Peabody
Juan Christian Cano Alarcon, 2034, Redemptoris Mater, St. Gertrude, Franklin Park, Ill.
Paulo Sergio Carvalho, 2028, St. John, St. Vincent Martyr, Sao Vincente, Sao Paulo,
Brazil
Michael Rene Castellon Rios, 2029, Redemptoris Mater, Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe, Chinandega, Nicaragua
Alexander J. Charow, 2027, St. John, National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, Washington, DC
Nicholas C. Colon, 2028, St. John, Our Lady of Lourdes, Brockton
Alexander De Tirado, 2031, Redemptoris Mater, Mother of Christ, Miami, Fla.
Patrick Earley, 2031, St. John, St. Paul, Hingham
Kyle Ellis, 2030, Our Lady of Providence, St. Patrick, Stoneham
Alexis Garcia, 2035, Redemptoris Mater, Queen of Peace, Denver, Colo.
Gerson Garcia, 2030, Redemptoris Mater, Mary Immaculate, Pacoima, Calif.
Ryan P. Henderson, 2028, St. John, Ascension of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,
Sudbury
Joseph P. Jasinski, 2027, St. John, St. Rose of Lima, Topsfield
Samuel C. Kalu, 2027, St. John, St. Mary of the Assumption, Brookline
Jake V. Livingstone, 2028, St. John, Mary Immaculate of Lourdes, Newton
John Manning, 2031, St. John, Holy Name of Jesus, Providence, R.I.
Sean McKeown, 2030, St. John, Mary Immaculate of Lourdes, Newton
Rafael Milla, 2030, Redemptoris Mater, Our Lady of Belen, Belen, N. Mex.
Maximillian Muenke, 2027, Pope St. John XXIII, St. Jane Frances de Chantal, Bethesda, Md.
Louis Namugera, 2026, Pope St. John XXIII, St. Joseph, Needham
Gustavo Neitzke, 2027, Redemptoris Mater, Catedral Sao Jose, Campo Mourao, Brazil
Samuel Neumann, 2031, St. John, St. Leonard of Port Maurice, Boston
Kennedy C. Oguijuba, 2029, St. John, St. Katharine Drexel, Boston
Juan Ortega Bran, 2031, Sacred Heart, St. Mary of the Assumption, Brookline
Rafael Ortiz, 2034, Redemptoris Mater, Immaculate Conception, Revere
Javier A. Padilla, 2026, Redemptoris Mater, St. Raphael, Bridgeport, Conn.
Diego Alejandro Pena Rincon, 2026, Redemptoris Mater, San Antonio de Padova,
Zipaquira, Colombia
Tomas Plasencia, 2031, Our Lady of Providence, St. Thomas the Apostle, Millis
Edward Rodriguez, 2029, Redemptoris Mater, Our Lady of Guadalupe, Houston, Texas
Connor Roukey, 2030, St. John, St. Bridget, Abington
Jonathan Saniuk, 2026, St. John, St. Mary of the Assumption, Milford, Mass.
Aaron C. Sanz, 2027, Redemptoris Mater, Holy Redeemer and St. Mary, West New York, N.J.
Romeo Saucedo, 2035, Redemptoris Mater, St. James, Denver, Colo.
Henry Seuffert, 2031, Redemptoris Mater, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Ridgewood, N.J.
Paul Simko, 2031, Holy Trinity, St. Patrick, Stoneham
Christopher Siverio, 2035, Redemptoris Mater, St. Mary, Plainfield, N.J.
Rafael Stefano Rubio, 2033, Redemptoris Mater, St. Cecilia, Hialeah, Fla.
Angel Velasquez, 2034, Redemptoris Mater, St. Francis of Assisi, Oren, Utah
Isaac Velasquez, 2032, Redemptoris Mater, Queen of the Universe, Chicago, Ill.
Esteban Velazques, 2035, Redemptoris Mater, Immaculate Conception, Lafayette, Colo.
Timothy J. Walsh, 2027, St. John, Our Lady of the Visitation, Milton
Liam M. Warner, 2028, St. John, St. Paul, Cambridge