Responding to God's calling

A vocation "is a manifestation of the unsearchable riches of Christ." (Eph 3:8) And the call to the way of the evangelical counsels is born of the interior encounter with the love of Christ, Who, is redemptive love.



Do you have the desire to have a deeper communion with God? Is God asking you to respond in an increasingly ardent way to the love that He has for you? May God be calling you to live the consecrated life by professing the evangelical counsels of chastity, poverty, and obedience within the life you are living in the world today?



If so, you may want to consider looking at the Pauline Institutes of Secular Consecrated Life for the Laity: Institute of Our Lady of the Annunciation for single Catholic women and Institute of St. Gabriel the Archangel for single Catholic men. For questions, call 781-856-3714.