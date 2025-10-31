Join the mission: Becoming an Assumptionist today a call to live for something greater

Read Special Section

In a world filled with distractions and uncertainty, many young people are searching for meaning -- for a purpose that goes beyond themselves. The Augustinians of the Assumption, also known as the Assumptionists, invite you to discover that purpose by joining their mission as priests, brothers, or lay collaborators. Founded in 1845 by Father Emmanuel d'Alzon, the Assumptionists are men of faith dedicated to bringing about the Kingdom of God through prayer, community, and service.







Rooted in faith, united in mission



At the heart of Assumptionist life lies a deep spirituality centered on Truth, Charity, and Unity. These are not just words -- they are a way of life. Assumptionists believe that faith must engage the world and respond to the challenges of our time. Wherever "God is threatened in man, and man is threatened as the image of God," Assumptionists choose to be present -- in schools, parishes, universities, social projects, and media ministries across the globe.



Living in community, Assumptionists share their faith, their daily life, and their hope. Inspired by St. Augustine's vision of being "of one heart and one mind intent on God," they pray together, work together, and find joy in fraternity.







A global family making a difference



Today, the Assumptionist family serves in more than 30 countries worldwide -- in Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Their mission is to build up the Body of Christ by promoting education, social justice, ecumenism, and communication. Whether guiding young people in faith, helping migrants find dignity, or sharing the Gospel through media, the Assumptionists continue to make God known and loved in every corner of the world.







Paths of vocation: Priest, brother, or lay missionary



Each vocation in the Assumptionist family shares one goal -- to make the Kingdom of God a reality here and now.



-- Priests serve through the sacraments, teaching, and pastoral care.



-- Brothers live the same vows and serve through community, mission, and ministry.



-- Lay Assumptionists collaborate closely, living out the same spirit in their families and workplaces.



Whatever your calling, the Assumptionists offer formation, community, and purpose -- a way to live faith in action.







Your invitation to serve



If you're a young person who feels drawn to something more -- to faith, to community, to mission -- the Assumptionists welcome you. Come and see. Pray with us, live with us, and discover the joy of a life given to Christ and His people.



The world needs hope, courage, and unity. The Assumptionist mission is your invitation to be part of that change.



Thy Kingdom Come -- let it begin with you.



For more information, contact:



Brother Elmer, A.A



-- www.assumption.us/vocations



-- (617) 992-8335



-- Vocations@assumption.us