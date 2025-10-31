God's invitation, our response: Reflecting on vocations

Read Special Section

At the end of His time on earth, Jesus leaves His disciples with the following words: "Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you. And behold, I am with you always, to the end of the age" (Mt 28:19-20).



While there are many gifts that God provides for us, one of the greatest gifts is that He actually calls us to be coworkers with Him. God can certainly do all things without anyone's help, and yet He chooses to involve us in His will. All of us, as sons and daughters of God, are called to be coworkers with Him, realized in fruitful discipleship. On top of this fundamental call, God also calls some to share even more deeply in His mission, and so invites them to embrace an entirely different kind of life, all for the sake of this mission.



During National Vocations Awareness Week, the Church wants to bring special attention to and highlight those particular and special callings to serve God and the Church. Priests, deacons, and those in consecrated life have embraced a life that no one can choose for themselves. Through the vows of consecrated life and the ordination of deacons and priests, the Church is blessed with people whom God is using to bring His grace to the whole world. From the active priest who is running between three parishes and directly ministering to people all day, to the cloistered nun whose quiet prayers give life-sustaining breath to the whole Church, we find shining examples of how God loves us. While these vocations can take many forms, it is ultimately not what they do that matters, but who they are, that allows God to shine through them.



In a world that is further distancing itself from God, the need for these vocations is even more highlighted. To say "yes" to God becomes increasingly counter-cultural because it points to something different than what the world offers. It is often argued (falsely) that following what the world offers will make you more free and happier. However, as Pope St. John Paul II affirms in "Pastores Dabo Vobis," "This gift of God does not cancel human freedom; instead it gives rise to freedom, develops freedom and demands freedom." For this reason, the work of helping people to hear God's call and the work of cultivating and nurturing the hearts of those who respond are critically important. A "yes" to God in freedom is an acceptance of the greatest invitation to adventure that God can give. Your prayers will help people to say "yes" and help the world know God's love. Please pray that people may hear God's call, that they can respond generously to that call, and that all involved in the recognition of and formation of these vocations be given the grace to bring those hearts to maturity.







FATHER DENIS NAKKEERAN IS THE DEAN OF MEN AT ST. JOHN'S SEMINARY.