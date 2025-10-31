Slow down, listen deeply: A monastic weekend at Glastonbury Abbey

Read Special Section

HINGHAM -- In a world filled with noise and constant motion, Glastonbury Abbey in Hingham, Massachusetts, is extending a rare invitation to slow down and listen deeply. From Nov. 14-16, 2025, the Abbey will host a Monastic Experience Weekend, welcoming Catholic men who feel drawn to a deeper relationship with God to step inside the rhythm of Benedictine life.



The weekend offers a sacred pause -- a time to reflect, pray, and explore what it means to live with purpose and presence. Participants will be welcomed into the Abbey's retreat house and will join the monks in their daily routine of prayer, work, and community life.



Over the course of the weekend, guests will:



-- Pray the Divine Office alongside the monastic community -- from morning Vigils to peaceful evening Compline.



-- Share meals and conversation with the monks.



-- Experience the balance of silence, fellowship, and reflection that defines the Benedictine way.



The invitation, says Brother Daniel, is less about decision-making and more about discernment.



"We don't expect anyone to arrive or leave with all the answers," he explains. "St. Benedict tells us to see if a person truly seeks God. This weekend is about creating a space where that seeking can happen -- where one can listen to scripture, to silence, and to the still small voice within."



The Benedictine life -- rooted in the 1,500-year-old Rule of St. Benedict -- continues to thrive at Glastonbury Abbey, which has served as a center of prayer, hospitality, and learning since 1954. The monks' commitment to welcoming all guests "as Christ" is woven through every aspect of their life and ministry.



Father Albrecht, OSB, one of the Abbey's vocation directors, shares that the monastic path is not about withdrawal but awakening.



"The monastic path isn't about retreating from the world -- it's about becoming more awake to it," he says. "Prayer teaches us to see Christ in every person, every task, and every moment. This weekend offers a glimpse of that way of seeing."



The Monastic Experience Weekend for Catholic men provides time to share in the community's rhythm of prayer and silence, enjoy the Abbey's peaceful grounds, and reflect on one's own spiritual journey. Whether the experience leads to a vocational calling or simply renews a sense of stillness, all participants are welcomed with warmth and openness.



For those unable to attend this November, Glastonbury Abbey welcomes personal visits and individual retreats throughout the year. Appointments can be made through the Abbey's Vocations Office.



Glastonbury Abbey Monastic Experience Weekend



Nov. 14-16, 2025



16 Hull Street, Hingham, MA 02043



781-749-2155 x300



vocations@glastonburyabbey.org



www.glastonburyabbey.org



Come. Pray. Listen. You may find that what you've been seeking has been quietly waiting all along.