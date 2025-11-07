In this last month of the liturgical year, before the new year begins with the First Sunday of Advent, the Scripture passages turn to the ultimate things -- ultimate in the sense of last and also in the sense of their importance. The Scriptures speak of the urgency of the moment and the summons to awaken and prepare for the return of the Lord. The early part of Advent takes up similar themes as we conclude and begin our liturgical observance with the longing for the Lord and the clarion call to prepare the way of the Lord.



November begins with the celebration of All Saints, a reminder of the remarkable diversity and number of those who have been the good ground for the seed of God's Word. We conclude on or near the Feast of Christ the King of the Universe, recognizing the majesty and sovereignty of the Lord. These and other celebrations during this month bring us deeper into the life of discipleship.



Next week, I will be gathering with the other bishops of the United States for our annual meeting in Baltimore. Looking ahead to the week, I was struck by the liturgical calendar during the meetings.



Monday will be the Feast of the Dedication of the Lateran Basilica in Rome. We are used to seeing our Holy Father at St. Peter's Basilica, the site where that saint is buried. Nonetheless, the Lateran Basilica, dedicated to St. John, is the cathedral for the Archdiocese of Rome and the place where the Holy Father's ancient throne is situated. The next day, the Church will remember Pope Leo the Great. These two celebrations will remind the bishops of our closeness to Pope Leo XIV. St. Leo the Great, the first Leo, was noted for his defense of the Church from external attacks and from internal corruption. He devoted himself to bringing the Church to a deeper understanding of Christ and so helped forge the foundations of the ministry of the popes.



On Nov. 11, we will observe the Memorial of St. Martin of Tours, another key model for bishops as a man of charity and humility. The soldier Martin famously used his sword to cut his cloak in two in order to give half to a beggar on the road. After retiring from the soldier's life, St. Martin took up the life of a monk and evangelizer. Drawn to visit the city of Tours by the claim that a sick man needed tending, Martin was pressed to become the Bishop of Tours by a church that admired his humility and faith. The date of his memorial has taken on new layers of meaning as the First World War armistice took effect on the feast of this soldier-turned-peacemaker. Today, St. Martin's Day is Veterans Day here in the United States. Given the importance of ministry to the service men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces, representatives of all the branches are typically present for the bishop's meetings in order to seek sacramental care of the troops. It will be especially meaningful to greet and honor them on the feast of their patron, St. Martin of Tours. I invite us all to be sure to pray on that day for the well-being of those who have served and to express gratitude to the veterans in our communities.



Nov. 13 will be the memorial of St. Frances Xavier Cabrini. Despite struggles with illness and prejudice against Italian immigrants, Mother Cabrini lived a life of heroic charity. The clarity of her choice to accompany the poor and immigrants shamed the elites of her time and inspired many others to act with compassion towards newcomers. This one woman, on fire with faith, hope, and love, founded hospitals, care homes, schools, and orphanages. Her example will certainly inspire bishops for the challenges of our own day.



I hope that the rich witness of the liturgical celebrations in November will bring us all closer to the heart of Christ. I also pray that St. Leo the Great, St. Martin of Tours, and St. Frances Xavier Cabrini will intercede for the bishops of the U.S. and inspire the same kind of faith and charity that so animated these Holy Ones of the Lord.







- Archbishop Richard G. Henning is the Archbishop of Boston