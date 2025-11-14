The Many Ways to Support the Missions

There are so many ways to give to the missions: the first and most important way, of course, is to pray. Your daily prayers for the success of the spread of the Gospel to the ends of the earth are critical to the work of missionaries. How do I know this? They ask me to continually ask YOU to pray. And so, I do.







Secondly, you can sacrifice in ways large and small so that the work of missionaries can continue.







Every day, all of us can make small choices: perhaps you can give up a candy bar, a soda, or a bag of chips and put that money aside for the missions. When our mail appeal arrives (this Advent, it will focus on the importance of bringing clean water and the Living Water that is Jesus Christ to those who have neither) you can support the work of one of our Societies, The Propagation of the Faith with a generous end of year gift.







If your heart calls you to make a regular sacrifice, join our Cardinal Cushing Club of monthly donors. Named for our long time Director and mission supporter Richard Cardinal Cushing, the club's members are our sustaining backbone. Some give $5 a month, others give hundreds, whatever their means allow. You can join online (propfaithboston.org) or we'll send you postage-paid envelopes to mail us a monthly check.







Make a gift to the Society of your choice. Help establish the Church in mission territories through the Propagation of the Faith; ensure the formation of mission seminarians by supporting The Society of St. Peter Apostle. Make sure that children in the missions hear the Good News from missionaries as they receive an education and health care by donating to the Missionary Childhood Association. All need your regular support.







If God has blessed you financially, you can send us a gift from your Donor Advised Fund. Or, if you are 70.5 years of age or older, you may speak to a financial advisor about making a disbursement to the Society directly from your IRA. Also, you can recognize the work of one of our Mission Societies when making or changing your will, ensuring that the missions are remembered as a lasting gift to the world in your name and the Holy Name of Jesus.







Your gifts, large or small, will help to ensure that the life-changing, faith sharing work of missionaries goes on. Your reward for the sacrifice will be the grateful prayers of missionaries around the world.







- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.