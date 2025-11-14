Women Jubilarians 2025
80 Years
Sister Agnes Catherine Coyle, SCH, Sisters of St. Charity of Halifax
Sister Patricia Smith, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston
75 Years
Sister Mary Patrick of the Assumption Traynor, O.Carm, Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm
Sister Roberta Desjardins, SUSC, Holy Union Sisters
Sister Catherine Louise Beauregard, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur
Sister Kathleen Haughey, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur
Sister Martha Marie Baker, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph
Sister Alice Mary Brady, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph
Sister Eileen Culkin, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax
Sister Ellen William Donovan, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax
Sister Evelyn Pomerleau, SSCH, Sisters of St. Chretienne
Sister Jeanne Girardin, SSCH, Sisters of St. Chretienne
Sister Clarisse Belanger, SSA, Sisters of St. Anne
70 Years
Sister Mary Agnes Coniglio, FSP, Daughters of St. Paul
Sister Nancy Braceland, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston
Sister Donata Marie Cardarelli, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston
Sister Lois Connors, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston
Sister Catherine Decker, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston
Sister Mary Rita Grady, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston
Sister Barbara Hallisey, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston
Sister Catherine Loughran, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston
Sister Dionetta McCarthy, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston
Sister Ann McNeil, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston
Sister Ann Marie O'Malley, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston
Sister Therese Gosselin, SSA, Sisters of St. Anne
Sister Muriel Audette, SSA, Sisters of St. Anne
Sister Barbara Beauchamp, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur
Sister Mary Coffey, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur
Sister Mary Fitzpatrick, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur
Sister Joyce Ann McCauley, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur
Sister Margaret Middleton, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur
Sister Louise Bourgeois, SGM, Grey Nuns
Sister Margaret McKeon, SCH, Sisters of Charity (Halifax)
Sister Barbara Monahan, SCH, Sisters of Charity (Halifax)
Sister Hazel Meskell, OCSO, Trappistine Nuns
Sister Pauline Fortin, SSCH, Sisters of St. Chretienne
Sister Kathryn Flanagan, SSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph
65 Years
Sister Eunice Condrick, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph
Sister Mary Ann Crowley, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph
Sister Winifred DeKarski, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph
Sister Mary Ann Doyle, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph
Sister Ann Kaufmann, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph
Sister Barbara Loud, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph
Sister Marilyn McGoldrick, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph
Sister Rosemary Michalski, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph
Sister Jean Plausky, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph
Sister Laura Turbini, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph
Sister Dianne Shaw, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur
Sister Alice McCourt, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur
Sister Kathleen Therese Cassidy, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur
Sister Kathleen Carven, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax
Sister Lillian Conroy, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax
Sister Marie Elena Dio, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax
Sister Elizabeth A. Groome, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax
Sister Katherine McGrath, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax
Sister Priscilla Lemire, RJM, Religious of Jesus and Mary
Sister Claire Dandeneau, RJM, Religious of Jesus and Mary
Sister Rita St. Onge, SASV, Sisters of the Assumption of Virgin Mary
Sister Rita Jeanne Monette, SASV, Sisters of the Assumption of Virgin Mary
Sister Claire Lapointe, SASV, Sisters of the Assumption of Virgin Mary
Sister Aline Plante, PM, Presentation of Mary Sisters
Sister Marie-Claire Desmarais, PM, Presentation of Mary Sisters
Sister Gertrude Robitaille, PM, Presentation of Mary Sisters
Sister Yvette Ladurantaye, SUSC, Holy Union Sisters
Sister Therese Bedard, SSCH, Sisters of St. Chretienne
Sister Rhea Quintin, SSJ , Sisters of St. Joseph
60 Years
Sister Muriel Lemoine, SASV, Sisters of the Assumption of Virgin Mary
Sister Nancy Sheridan, SASV, Sisters of the Assumption of Virgin Mary
Sister Kathleen Berube, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph
Sister Helen Higgins, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph
Sister Kathleen McCluskey, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph
Sister Maureen deLourdes McDonough, O.Carm., Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm
Sister Michelle Hernandez, PDDM, Sisters Disciples of the Divine Master
Sister Maria Dewulf, SMSM, Missionary Sisters of the Society of Mary
Sister Noela Garcia, SMSM, Missionary Sisters of the Society of Mary
Sister Amora Binnom, SMSM, Missionary Sisters of the Society of Mary
Sister Maria Atonina Lafaele, SMSM, Missionary Sisters of the Society of Mary
Sister Suzanne Bourret, PM, Presentation of Mary Sisters
Sister Susan Thornell, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur
Sister Maureen Marr, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur
Sister Patricia Ann Kelly, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur
Sister Geraldine Burns, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur
Sister Noreen Cleary, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax
Sister Sheila Conley, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax
Sister Paula Mignone, SCH, Sisters of Chatity of Halifax
Sister Cecelia Sacca, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax
Sister Mary Ellen McCormick, OCSO, Trappistine Nuns
Sister Julie Tremblay, SSCH, Sisters of St. Chretienne
55 Years
Sister Mary Margaret Farren, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur
Sister Joanne Sullivan, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur
50 Years
Sister Catherine Bernadette Bennett, FSP, Daughters of St. Paul
Sister Kathleen Thomas Lang, FSP, Daughters of St. Paul
Sister Dorothy Anne Guyer, FSP, Daughters of St. Paul
Sister Marie Puleo, MFIC, Missionary Franciscans Immaculate Conception
Sister Mary Henrietta Domingo, EHJ, Eucharistic Heart of Jesus
Sister Marcia Joanne Billings, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur
Sister Eileen Burns, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur
Sister Ann Murphy, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax
45 Years
Sister Elizabeth Conway, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph
Sister Barbara McHugh,CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph
25 Years
Sister Immaculate Kyampeire, DM, Daughters of Mary (Bannabikira)