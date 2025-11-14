Women Jubilarians 2025

80 Years



Sister Agnes Catherine Coyle, SCH, Sisters of St. Charity of Halifax

Sister Patricia Smith, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston



75 Years



Sister Mary Patrick of the Assumption Traynor, O.Carm, Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm

Sister Roberta Desjardins, SUSC, Holy Union Sisters

Sister Catherine Louise Beauregard, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur

Sister Kathleen Haughey, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur

Sister Martha Marie Baker, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph

Sister Alice Mary Brady, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph

Sister Eileen Culkin, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax

Sister Ellen William Donovan, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax

Sister Evelyn Pomerleau, SSCH, Sisters of St. Chretienne

Sister Jeanne Girardin, SSCH, Sisters of St. Chretienne

Sister Clarisse Belanger, SSA, Sisters of St. Anne



70 Years



Sister Mary Agnes Coniglio, FSP, Daughters of St. Paul

Sister Nancy Braceland, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston

Sister Donata Marie Cardarelli, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston

Sister Lois Connors, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston

Sister Catherine Decker, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston

Sister Mary Rita Grady, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston

Sister Barbara Hallisey, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston

Sister Catherine Loughran, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston

Sister Dionetta McCarthy, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston

Sister Ann McNeil, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston

Sister Ann Marie O'Malley, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston

Sister Therese Gosselin, SSA, Sisters of St. Anne

Sister Muriel Audette, SSA, Sisters of St. Anne

Sister Barbara Beauchamp, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur

Sister Mary Coffey, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur

Sister Mary Fitzpatrick, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur

Sister Joyce Ann McCauley, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur

Sister Margaret Middleton, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur

Sister Louise Bourgeois, SGM, Grey Nuns

Sister Margaret McKeon, SCH, Sisters of Charity (Halifax)

Sister Barbara Monahan, SCH, Sisters of Charity (Halifax)

Sister Hazel Meskell, OCSO, Trappistine Nuns

Sister Pauline Fortin, SSCH, Sisters of St. Chretienne

Sister Kathryn Flanagan, SSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph



65 Years



Sister Eunice Condrick, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph

Sister Mary Ann Crowley, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph

Sister Winifred DeKarski, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph

Sister Mary Ann Doyle, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph

Sister Ann Kaufmann, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph

Sister Barbara Loud, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph

Sister Marilyn McGoldrick, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph

Sister Rosemary Michalski, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph

Sister Jean Plausky, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph

Sister Laura Turbini, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph

Sister Dianne Shaw, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur

Sister Alice McCourt, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur

Sister Kathleen Therese Cassidy, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur

Sister Kathleen Carven, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax

Sister Lillian Conroy, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax

Sister Marie Elena Dio, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax

Sister Elizabeth A. Groome, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax

Sister Katherine McGrath, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax

Sister Priscilla Lemire, RJM, Religious of Jesus and Mary

Sister Claire Dandeneau, RJM, Religious of Jesus and Mary

Sister Rita St. Onge, SASV, Sisters of the Assumption of Virgin Mary

Sister Rita Jeanne Monette, SASV, Sisters of the Assumption of Virgin Mary

Sister Claire Lapointe, SASV, Sisters of the Assumption of Virgin Mary

Sister Aline Plante, PM, Presentation of Mary Sisters

Sister Marie-Claire Desmarais, PM, Presentation of Mary Sisters

Sister Gertrude Robitaille, PM, Presentation of Mary Sisters

Sister Yvette Ladurantaye, SUSC, Holy Union Sisters

Sister Therese Bedard, SSCH, Sisters of St. Chretienne

Sister Rhea Quintin, SSJ , Sisters of St. Joseph



60 Years



Sister Muriel Lemoine, SASV, Sisters of the Assumption of Virgin Mary

Sister Nancy Sheridan, SASV, Sisters of the Assumption of Virgin Mary

Sister Kathleen Berube, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph

Sister Helen Higgins, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph

Sister Kathleen McCluskey, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph

Sister Maureen deLourdes McDonough, O.Carm., Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm

Sister Michelle Hernandez, PDDM, Sisters Disciples of the Divine Master

Sister Maria Dewulf, SMSM, Missionary Sisters of the Society of Mary

Sister Noela Garcia, SMSM, Missionary Sisters of the Society of Mary

Sister Amora Binnom, SMSM, Missionary Sisters of the Society of Mary

Sister Maria Atonina Lafaele, SMSM, Missionary Sisters of the Society of Mary

Sister Suzanne Bourret, PM, Presentation of Mary Sisters

Sister Susan Thornell, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur

Sister Maureen Marr, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur

Sister Patricia Ann Kelly, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur

Sister Geraldine Burns, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur

Sister Noreen Cleary, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax

Sister Sheila Conley, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax

Sister Paula Mignone, SCH, Sisters of Chatity of Halifax

Sister Cecelia Sacca, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax

Sister Mary Ellen McCormick, OCSO, Trappistine Nuns

Sister Julie Tremblay, SSCH, Sisters of St. Chretienne



55 Years



Sister Mary Margaret Farren, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur

Sister Joanne Sullivan, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur



50 Years



Sister Catherine Bernadette Bennett, FSP, Daughters of St. Paul

Sister Kathleen Thomas Lang, FSP, Daughters of St. Paul

Sister Dorothy Anne Guyer, FSP, Daughters of St. Paul

Sister Marie Puleo, MFIC, Missionary Franciscans Immaculate Conception

Sister Mary Henrietta Domingo, EHJ, Eucharistic Heart of Jesus

Sister Marcia Joanne Billings, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur

Sister Eileen Burns, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur

Sister Ann Murphy, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax



45 Years



Sister Elizabeth Conway, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph

Sister Barbara McHugh,CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph



25 Years



Sister Immaculate Kyampeire, DM, Daughters of Mary (Bannabikira)