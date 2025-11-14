Women Jubilarians 2025

Read Special Section

80 Years







Sister Agnes Catherine Coyle, SCH, Sisters of St. Charity of Halifax



Sister Patricia Smith, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston







75 Years







Sister Mary Patrick of the Assumption Traynor, O.Carm, Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm



Sister Roberta Desjardins, SUSC, Holy Union Sisters



Sister Catherine Louise Beauregard, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur



Sister Kathleen Haughey, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur



Sister Martha Marie Baker, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph



Sister Alice Mary Brady, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph



Sister Eileen Culkin, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax



Sister Ellen William Donovan, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax



Sister Evelyn Pomerleau, SSCH, Sisters of St. Chretienne



Sister Jeanne Girardin, SSCH, Sisters of St. Chretienne



Sister Clarisse Belanger, SSA, Sisters of St. Anne







70 Years







Sister Mary Agnes Coniglio, FSP, Daughters of St. Paul



Sister Nancy Braceland, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston



Sister Donata Marie Cardarelli, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston



Sister Lois Connors, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston



Sister Catherine Decker, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston



Sister Mary Rita Grady, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston



Sister Barbara Hallisey, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston



Advertisement

Sister Catherine Loughran, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston



Sister Dionetta McCarthy, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston



Sister Ann McNeil, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston



Sister Ann Marie O'Malley, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston



Sister Therese Gosselin, SSA, Sisters of St. Anne



Sister Muriel Audette, SSA, Sisters of St. Anne



Sister Barbara Beauchamp, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur



Sister Mary Coffey, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur



Sister Mary Fitzpatrick, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur



Sister Joyce Ann McCauley, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur



Sister Margaret Middleton, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur



Sister Louise Bourgeois, SGM, Grey Nuns



Sister Margaret McKeon, SCH, Sisters of Charity (Halifax)



Sister Barbara Monahan, SCH, Sisters of Charity (Halifax)



Sister Hazel Meskell, OCSO, Trappistine Nuns



Sister Pauline Fortin, SSCH, Sisters of St. Chretienne



Sister Kathryn Flanagan, SSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph







65 Years







Sister Eunice Condrick, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph



Sister Mary Ann Crowley, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph



Sister Winifred DeKarski, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph



Sister Mary Ann Doyle, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph



Sister Ann Kaufmann, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph



Sister Barbara Loud, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph



Sister Marilyn McGoldrick, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph



Sister Rosemary Michalski, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph



Sister Jean Plausky, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph



Sister Laura Turbini, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph



Sister Dianne Shaw, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur



Sister Alice McCourt, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur



Sister Kathleen Therese Cassidy, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur



Sister Kathleen Carven, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax



Sister Lillian Conroy, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax



Sister Marie Elena Dio, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax



Sister Elizabeth A. Groome, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax



Sister Katherine McGrath, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax



Sister Priscilla Lemire, RJM, Religious of Jesus and Mary



Sister Claire Dandeneau, RJM, Religious of Jesus and Mary



Sister Rita St. Onge, SASV, Sisters of the Assumption of Virgin Mary



Sister Rita Jeanne Monette, SASV, Sisters of the Assumption of Virgin Mary



Sister Claire Lapointe, SASV, Sisters of the Assumption of Virgin Mary



Sister Aline Plante, PM, Presentation of Mary Sisters



Sister Marie-Claire Desmarais, PM, Presentation of Mary Sisters



Sister Gertrude Robitaille, PM, Presentation of Mary Sisters



Sister Yvette Ladurantaye, SUSC, Holy Union Sisters



Sister Therese Bedard, SSCH, Sisters of St. Chretienne



Sister Rhea Quintin, SSJ , Sisters of St. Joseph







60 Years







Sister Muriel Lemoine, SASV, Sisters of the Assumption of Virgin Mary



Sister Nancy Sheridan, SASV, Sisters of the Assumption of Virgin Mary



Sister Kathleen Berube, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph



Sister Helen Higgins, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph



Sister Kathleen McCluskey, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph



Sister Maureen deLourdes McDonough, O.Carm., Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm



Sister Michelle Hernandez, PDDM, Sisters Disciples of the Divine Master



Sister Maria Dewulf, SMSM, Missionary Sisters of the Society of Mary



Sister Noela Garcia, SMSM, Missionary Sisters of the Society of Mary



Sister Amora Binnom, SMSM, Missionary Sisters of the Society of Mary



Sister Maria Atonina Lafaele, SMSM, Missionary Sisters of the Society of Mary



Sister Suzanne Bourret, PM, Presentation of Mary Sisters



Sister Susan Thornell, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur



Sister Maureen Marr, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur



Sister Patricia Ann Kelly, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur



Sister Geraldine Burns, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur



Sister Noreen Cleary, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax



Sister Sheila Conley, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax



Sister Paula Mignone, SCH, Sisters of Chatity of Halifax



Sister Cecelia Sacca, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax



Sister Mary Ellen McCormick, OCSO, Trappistine Nuns



Sister Julie Tremblay, SSCH, Sisters of St. Chretienne







55 Years







Sister Mary Margaret Farren, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur



Sister Joanne Sullivan, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur







50 Years







Sister Catherine Bernadette Bennett, FSP, Daughters of St. Paul



Sister Kathleen Thomas Lang, FSP, Daughters of St. Paul



Sister Dorothy Anne Guyer, FSP, Daughters of St. Paul



Sister Marie Puleo, MFIC, Missionary Franciscans Immaculate Conception



Sister Mary Henrietta Domingo, EHJ, Eucharistic Heart of Jesus



Sister Marcia Joanne Billings, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur



Sister Eileen Burns, SNDdeN, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur



Sister Ann Murphy, SCH, Sisters of Charity of Halifax







45 Years







Sister Elizabeth Conway, CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph



Sister Barbara McHugh,CSJ, Sisters of St. Joseph







25 Years







Sister Immaculate Kyampeire, DM, Daughters of Mary (Bannabikira)