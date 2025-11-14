Doing our eco-best in Ipswich

Read Special Section

At St. Julie Billiart Residential Care Center in Ipswich, Massachusetts, the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur remain deeply committed to the Laudato Si' Action Plan, even within the constraints of institutional living. Despite health and food service regulations, the sisters creatively pursue environmentally conscious practices that reflect their care for creation.



Efforts include paper recycling, using single-sided paper as scrap, and transitioning from plastic to wooden coffee stirrers -- a two-year process to get through our supply! After COVID-19 prompted a rise in single-use plastics, reusable water pitchers have replaced plastic bottles. Energy-saving habits are encouraged, such as turning off lights in common areas and using LED lighting wherever possible.



Massachusetts requires proper textile disposal, and the sisters follow suit. Clothing is sorted -- gently worn items go to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, while unusable fabrics are repurposed. Sisters Trish O'Rourke and Pat Toce, SNDdeN, creatively reuse fabric scraps for decor and quilting projects.



Sister Ani Wihbey, SNDdeN, initiated a small-scale composting effort, with kitchen scraps collected daily and added to the organic garden compost at the neighboring Cuvilly Arts and Earth Center. Sister Judi Beltz, SNDdeN, offers ongoing education on sustainability, while Sister Mary Friel, SNDdeN, maintains the grounds with native plantings and seasonal care.



Spirituality is also rooted in creation. Sisters Mary Boretti and Ellen Keane, SNDdeN, created a forest trail and a seven-circuit labyrinth on an old tennis court site. With rocks, pine needles, and help from volunteers, the space now offers a peaceful connection to nature -- including a scenic Marsh Overlook.



Through these efforts, the sisters deepen their relationship with God, creation, and community -- living their mission with reverence and responsibility and seeking new ways to care for the earth and each other.