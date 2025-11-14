The Sister Disciples of the Divine Master

Read Special Section

Mission and ministry



What makes us different? What makes us Disciples?



Our life centers on three vital dimensions of the Church: Eucharistic, liturgical, and priestly. These dimensions intertwine and enrich one another, forming the rhythm of our daily life.



At the heart of our vocation are values that may sound simple, yet are deeply spiritual -- faith, listening, hospitality, joy, intimacy, openness to God and to others.



As Disciples, we dedicate a significant part of each day to Eucharistic prayer and lectio divina, both in community and personally. We strive to live a life that is prayerful, prophetic in simplicity, and rooted in the search for God.



We are called to be witnesses of hope, fostering unity and communion -- not only by praying for it, but by living it. In our intercultural communities, we seek to show that "it is possible for all nations to live together in peace."



Here in the Delegation of the United States and Ireland, we are 38 sisters from all five continents -- each bringing her own culture, gifts, and heart to our common mission.



In Boston, our ministry includes:



-- Eucharistic Adoration, praying for the needs of the Church and the world



-- Service at Regina Cleri, a home for retired priests



-- Our Liturgical Centre on West Street, and



-- A gift shop in Braintree, where sisters also help with administration and chapel care.



Through all we do, we seek to share the message that every person is part of God's family -- loved, called, and welcomed.