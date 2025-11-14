We are One Church, One Family

Read Special Section

More than 153 years ago, Sisters of St. Joseph were invited to Boston to serve a marginalized immigrant population. On Oct. 22, 2025, we gathered as sisters, associates, agregees, partners in mission, and friends to remain faithful to our mission of welcoming every kind of neighbor without distinction.



We joined with Catholics across the U.S. in a national day of public witness for our immigrant brothers and sisters. This effort builds on the binational Mass at the U.S.-Mexico border in San Luis, just 10 days earlier on Oct. 12, in which bishops from both countries called attention to the urgent crisis facing migrants. As Catholics and people of deep faith, we reject the culture of fear and silence that dehumanizes, and we choose instead to stand with migrants. Every person is beloved, every person belongs. As one church, one family, we aim to live that truth together.



Dorothea Masuret, CSJ, one of the vigil organizers, commented, "I was deeply moved by the diversity of those who gathered: Sisters of every age -- even some on canes and walkers, neighbors from local parishes and organizations, as well as, trustees and heads of our various ministries."



"One Church, One Family'' refers to the national Catholic initiative calling for public witness and action in support of immigrants and refugees. It is grounded in Catholic social teaching, which emphasizes the inherent dignity of every person and calls for welcoming and caring for migrants and refugees as brothers and sisters. This campaign is sponsored by the Jesuit Refugee Service, the Sisters of Providence St. Mary-of-the-Woods, the Jesuits West Province, the Jesuits East Province, Kino Border Initiative, the Sisters of St. Joseph U.S. Federation, the Sisters of Mercy, Network Lobby for Catholic Social Justice, and the Ignatian Solidarity Network. Visit 1family.us to learn more.



In speaking of immigrants, Pope Leo XIV writes, "The communities that welcome them can also be a living witness to hope, one that is understood as the promise of a present and a future where the dignity of all as children of God is recognized. In this way, migrants and refugees are recognized as brothers and sisters, part of a family in which they can express their talents and participate fully in community life." [Pope Leo XIV, 111th World Day of Migrants and Refugees 2025]



In reflecting on the prayer vigil, Maureen Doherty, CSJ, remarked, "Being together in prayer for our immigrant sisters and brothers was truly a grace-filled experience. I am grateful that our CSJ Mission of Unifying Love is very much alive.







JOANNE GALLAGHER, CSJ, IS THE DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS (JOANNE.GALLAGHER@CSJBOSTON.ORG, 617-746-2110).