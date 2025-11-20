We need YOU on Giving Tuesday!

The year was 1943. French Bishop Charles Forbin Janson had just returned from a trip to what was then one of the largest mission lands -- the United States. Bishop Charles was eager to do something to help the children who he found living in poor conditions. They lacked education, health care, and access to good nutrition. Most importantly, the children had little to no Catholic catechesis.



The bishop paid a visit to his good friend, Pauline Marie Jaricot. Twenty years earlier, Pauline had begun a membership society to help support the growth of the Church in the missions -- The Society for the Propagation of the Faith. Bishop Charles wondered if some of the funds being raise by Pauline's "Prayer Circles" -- people who met weekly to pray and sacrifice for the missions -- could be set aside specifically for children.



Pauline encouraged him to find his own way. Having once said, "My greatest joy is to make others happy," Bishop Charles decided he would give children the opportunity to do just that by praying daily and earning a penny to give monthly. He saw a double benefit: material and spiritual support would be given to children in the missions while the students of Europe would come to feel a stronger ownership of their own faith.



To quell any questions that this new Association would interfere with the work of the Propagation of the Faith, now-Blessed Pauline Marie Jaricot became the first donor, and the Missionary Childhood Association (MCA) was born!



On December 2, we are asking for your help. Adult donors are needed to add to the wonderful work that our students are doing for MCA. We need you to "Follow Their Lead!"



Why that day?



The post-Thanksgiving shopping frenzy of Black Friday, believe it or not, is now followed by Shop Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. The day after that has been designated as "Giving Tuesday" -- a day to put 'self' aside and think of others. Online gifts are made to non-profits only.



Last year, we raised $74,681.67 for children in the missions! We'd be thrilled to meet or exceed that number this year and need your help. We can accept donations NOW! Click on the pop-up box on our site (propfaithboston.org) to visit our #GivingTuesday page or use the QR code in the coupon below.



Rather not give online? Send a check that reaches us by November 28, and we can count it towards our goal.



Bishop Charles Forbin Janson built a worldwide network of faith-filled charity by word of mouth. Imagine what we can do with the internet! Join us on Giving Tuesday!







- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.