Let gratitude lead us through the holidays

Moments before writing this piece, a driver blew through a red light as I started to cross the street. I proceeded to express my frustration, as did the driver, who let me know I was number one (although I am not sure he used the correct finger). I reacted without thinking and felt compelled to express my righteous indignation.



With darkness falling early, cold moving in, holidays fast approaching, and the year quickly coming to a close, stress and frustration can begin to roll to the surface. For example, what prompted me to feel the need to point out the driver ignoring the red light? There was no risk of being hit by the car, so why did I feel the need to point out this person's transgression? Sure, I was "right," but was my reaction?



This holiday season, we are going to be around people who annoy us, people we annoy, and people who are struggling, or maybe we are struggling. How do we respond? Do we act like me, compelled to demonstrate our being "right?" Do we remember that everyone carries their own burdens and challenges? Are we patient with ourselves and others? Are we grateful?



For the last half-century on this planet, the one consistent theme for me is that gratitude never seems to be the wrong answer. For me, gratitude coupled with empathy is the great elixir. (Though it doesn't mean I always make use of this elixir!) Sometimes, we must take a pause to collect and slow down, to remember that we are always in the presence of a loving God, that everyone we encounter, whether they annoy us or not, is made in the image and likeness of God!



Most of my life has been spent in school or working with schools. If you want to feel the tension of this season, walk through a school after the close of the first quarter through to Christmas break. Teachers are tired, students are tired, and everyone likes each other just a little less! This is an amplification of how many of us are feeling at this time of year, and it is ok to feel this way. We need to be aware of these feelings and choose to respond to them instead of reacting to them!



This Thanksgiving and into the Christmas season, we need to challenge ourselves to be grateful. When I was first married, I had occasion to be with Gov. Ed King a few months after his wife died. Gov. King inquired about how long I was married, and he gave this advice: when you are not getting along for whatever reason, close your eyes and imagine what it would be like to walk into your home and never have her there. It's a powerful vision that I still reflect on over two decades later.



This holiday season, let us be grateful for those who are with us, grateful for those no longer with us, and realize that everyone has their struggles. Also, try to remember the people this season who are alone and in need of love and affection. Some of these people may even be alone when they are in the room with us.



Do not be like me this holiday season and let the pressures get to you. Instead, let us approach this season with a grateful heart and respond instead of react.



I write this with gratitude to all the donors of the Catholic Schools Foundation who respond to the needs of over 4,400 students attending Catholic school in the archdiocese. One in eight students would not be in Catholic school this season if not for these generous donors. I am grateful for their commitment, along with the work of the teachers, pastors and administrators who make Catholic schools work.



Happy Thanksgiving!







- Michael B. Reardon is executive director of the Catholic Schools Foundation, www.CSFBoston.org.