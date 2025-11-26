The Cabrini Pledge: An invitation to be keepers of hope

On Nov. 13, the church celebrated the feast of St. Frances Xavier Cabrini, patroness of all immigrants.







On that occasion, the bishops of the United States and the bishops of the state of New York issued statements regarding the current situation of migrants in our country.







The concerns are cited in the body of this article. However, the most important element -- as emphasized by the bishops of New York State -- is a willingness to correctly understand the current situation of migration in our country as informed by Catholic social teaching.







To that end, the bishops of the Committee on Migration of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops have asked our people to pledge to seek the intercession of Mother Cabrini by committing ourselves to prayer and discernment.







Many concerns form the basis of a pledge to attend to these concerns for migrants. Here are four important concerns that remain vital to the humane and thoughtful treatment of migrants.







1) Welcome



Our nation has, for most of our history, been a welcoming place for immigrants who have built our society, our culture and our church. Migration should always be safe, legal and orderly, and immigration reforms must produce these goals.







The discrimination and the abuses of the past need to be eliminated as we return to the ugly history of 100 years ago, when nativism and racism guided our laws and practices.







Advertisement

Catholic social teaching states that persons should be able to remain in their homeland and, if they cannot live there peacefully, they have a right to migrate to countries that can accept them.







The United States has been a haven for migrants, and closing the door on our history is not a positive development.







The enforcement of administrative immigration laws should be distinguished from criminal offences and enforcement practices should adhere to humane standards, including due process, family unity and alternatives to detention.







To maintain our moral leadership in the free world, our country should continue the refugee resettlement program for all who qualify in accordance with their protection needs and our ability to accept them.







Asylum seekers should be able to file applications outside of the United States. Family reunification and non-separation of families should remain an important aspect of immigration legislation and practice.







2) Protection



Protection of basic human dignity should be accorded to migrants irrespective of their legal status. Other options to protect our security exist besides mass deportation. Updating the registry provision of immigration law to allow long-term migrants to gain legal status will help them avoid the excesses of roundups and ensure security. Granting status to long-term migrants would prevent many problems and protect the labor market.







Although those convicted of a felony should be deported when necessary and possible, those abiding by our laws while here should be treated differently. Racial profiling should not be used as a means of enforcement, nor should families be separated in the process.







Birthright citizenship, which is conferred on those born on U.S. soil, has been the norm both legally and culturally in the United States since its founding, enshrined in our Constitution after the Civil War. This should be protected. Otherwise, we will make millions of U.S.-born children stateless.







The protection of religious liberty should not be diminished by threats, surveillance and arrests at places of worship. Visas should be available to religious workers who assist both migrants and native-born churchgoers.







Temporary protected status already granted should not be arbitrarily removed when recipients cannot return to perilous conditions in their home countries. The often-dangerous conditions or circumstances in the home countries of these individuals -- so-called "push factors," which cause them to flee in the first place -- need our attention.







3) Promotion



A straightforward path to earn U.S. citizenship should be offered to all legal residents and newly documented individuals. The language and cultural heritage of migrants should be respected, especially in providing pastoral care. Foreign-born agricultural workers should have equal rights and wages to those of other domestic workers.







4) Integration



Integration does not mean assimilation, whereby language and cultural differences are obliterated from the lives of migrants who need assistance in adapting to a new culture and language. The media should share positive stories about the contributions of migrants across all platforms.







The Cabrini Pledge



St. Frances Xavier Cabrini is the patron saint of all migrants. We seek her intercession for the concerns mentioned above. By signing the pledge, we commit our prayers and energy to the welcome, protection, promotion and integration of migrants.







I PLEDGE:



To affirm, in word and deed, the inherent dignity of every person, regardless of immigration status or country of origin, seeing each as a child of God before all else.







To engage with Scripture and the Church's social teaching, reflecting on the role of migration in salvation history, the history of the United States, and the history of my own family.







To listen and learn about the circumstances facing migrants and refugees, including those in my community, with an open heart and mind.







To seek opportunities for encounter, so as to grow in deeper understanding and communion that leads to an authentic solidarity with those in need.







To consider what it means to be a good neighbor and how I am called to reflect the love and hope of Christ to others.







To encourage civic dialogue that places the human person and the sanctity of families at the center of policymaking, especially toward the end of meaningful immigration reform.







To join with Pope Leo in praying for all migrants and refugees as fellow travelers on our journey to our true homeland.







- Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio is retired bishop of the Diocese of Brooklyn, N.Y. He writes the column "Walking With Migrants" for Catholic News Service and The Tablet.