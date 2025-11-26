Catholic Schools Foundation donors see impact on annual Bus Tour

DORCHESTER -- Ethan Smith has excelled at math from the time he was in kindergarten.



The eighth grader has been a student at Pope St. John Paul II Catholic Academy Columbia Campus in Dorchester since he was four. That was when adults started to notice his high test scores.



"I realized I had a talent for numbers," he said, "and that passion has grown stronger over the years."



JPII nurtured his talent, and his teachers served as both friends and mentors. This past year, he's used his math skills to build robots, a common class activity among JPIICA students. He's had the opportunity to visit companies and get an early taste of life in the workforce. It's allowed him to survey his options for a future career.



"For me, school isn't just a place to learn -- it's a second home," he said. "The teachers here are loving, caring, and always ready to help us."



Ethan spoke on Nov. 19 to 32 donors whose support of the Catholic Schools Foundation has directly affected schools like JPIICA and students like Ethan. The donors took a bus from Downtown Boston to Dorchester for their annual Bus Tour, which gives them a chance to see the impact of their donations. Ethan thanked them for their generosity, which provides scholarships to 113 students at Columbia Campus and one in eight students in all of the Archdiocese of Boston's Catholic schools.



"This community is always so kind, supportive, and welcoming," he said. "It truly lives out our mission that every student is known, loved, and called to excellence."



CSF Executive Director Mike Reardon told The Pilot that JPIICA "serves the community in an extraordinary way."



"We're proud to support them," he said.



JPIICA is the largest Catholic school in the Archdiocese of Boston, serving a diverse student body across three campuses in Dorchester. Its students have received $12 million from CSF in the past 10 years. The Campaign for Catholic Schools, in coordination with the archdiocese, raised $10 million to consolidate eight struggling inner-city schools into JPIICA. The Columbia Campus was built out of the 116-year-old St. Margaret School.



"The students are the treasure," JPIICA Columbia Social Media Manager Claire Sheridan told The Pilot. "A building is just a shell. It's the people that make it, and the students and the teachers."



The guest of honor on the tour was "Mr. Lynch" -- former Catholic Schools Foundation President Peter Lynch, who has given millions of dollars to support Boston's Catholic schools. The doors separating the school's old and new wings are named after him. Students are told to file through the Lynch doors on their way to lunch.



"It's nice for the kids to see the face who the wing is for," Sheridan said.



Donors, led by student guides, visited second graders building habitat dioramas, eighth graders programming Roomba-like robots to make drawings and play music, kindergarteners enjoying snack time, the media room, and the art room. Second grader Gianna, one of the guides, showed donors the sugar skull drawing she made in art class.



"The teeth was complicated," she said.



Avada, a fourth grader, also served as a guide. Her favorite subject is English, and she plays volleyball in the spring. She wants to attend high school at Fontbonne Academy in Milton and be a NICU nurse or pediatrician when she grows up.



"I love the supportive community and all the friends I made," she said.



After the tour, the donors had breakfast in the auditorium. Each of them received a Christmas ornament and a handwritten note from a student. Some of the notes included doodles of what the students want to be when they grow up.



JPIICA Columbia Principal Anne Gallagher said that the school is "a home away from home" for students.



"They're ready and open to learn," she said, "developing and striving to reach their potential in an academic environment, leading with compassion, and practicing the Catholic faith."



"I am truly thankful for this community," said Mary Barros, who has two children enrolled in the school.



She has seen firsthand the individual attention that teachers give each of JPIICA Columbia's 278 students, who range in age from one-year-olds to eighth graders. The school has provided Barros's family with emotional and financial support.



"As a mother, it means everything to know that our children already are guided, supported, and believed in every single day," she said.