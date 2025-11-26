Volunteers join Catholic Charities to distribute Thanksgiving meals

DORCHESTER -- Over 100 volunteers distributed Thanksgiving meals to 2,000 Dorchester households at the Catholic Charities Yawkey Center on Nov. 22.



The distribution was part of a 4,000-meal Thanksgiving distribution that took place at Catholic Charities Boston's locations in Dorchester, Lowell, Brockton, Lynn, and South Boston from Nov. 21 to 25. Volunteers from Catholic Charities, Boston College, the United Way, St. John Parish in Wellesley, St. Cecilia Parish in Boston, the Yawkey Foundation, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (which donated 1,000 turkeys) worked to pack and distribute the food. Families received a frozen turkey (or, if they chose, a $25 grocery store gift card), fresh fruit and vegetables, and stuffing.



"The demand has been really high," said Catholic Charities Boston President and CEO Kelley Tuthill. "We saw a lot of people signing up very early this year."



She said that the delay in SNAP benefits during the government shutdown made many Dorchester families wonder whether they'd be able to feed their families on Thanksgiving. Those in need are once again receiving SNAP benefits, but millions of people could lose them due to new restrictions on eligibility.



"It's been a really challenging year for the clients Catholic Charities serves," Tuthill said. "People have been undergoing so much uncertainty with the changes in policies."



Archbishop Richard G. Henning visited the Yawkey Center to see the volunteers work first-hand.



"Thanks for all of your goodness," he told them. "I think these are those moments where the Lord calls us to walk with each other on the journey of life."



He told The Pilot that the volunteers are doing what the Bible calls them to do -- sharing their blessings with others.



"I think that's a beautiful building block for a society of love," he said.



The archbishop also greeted the long line of people who waited in the rain to receive their Thanksgiving meals. Some had been waiting since 5 a.m.



"Both our clients are so happy to see him and feel his pastoral support, and then our volunteers, I think, are energized," Tuthill said. "It means a lot to have us reminded that we're called to this work by our faith. We do this because we are Catholic, even though we serve people of all faiths and backgrounds who come to us in need."



Nate Miller, a volunteer from St. John's in Wellesley, started volunteering at the Yawkey Center when he was in middle school. He comes back every year because he likes "seeing the act of God."



"Helping people put together meaningful meals for Thanksgiving on their table is something I really enjoy," he said.



His mother, Sally Miller, has volunteered for as long as her son has.



"We're always trying to find a way to give back, and this is one small way that we can feel like we're making a difference and giving back a little bit," she said. "And it's a great team effort of people helping people and trying to be thankful for what we have and give back to others."



"I'm enjoying it a lot," said Boston College senior Caroline Kane. "It's great to see how many people are coming through."



"Everyone deserves a good Thanksgiving," said freshman Milena Dacosta.



Senior Jarod Albizu directed the line of cars pulling up to receive their meals.



"I think this is a fantastic opportunity to give back to my community," he said, "and I love the way that everyone's coming together to help people in need."