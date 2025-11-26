Related Reading

Archbishop honors service to church at Cheverus Awards





Following are the 2025 Cheverus Award recipients, listed in alphabetical order, followed by their nominating parish or office.







Christine Ackerman -- St. Linus, Natick



America Alvarez -- St. Gabriel the Archangel, Haverhill



Elizabeth and Klaus Amburn -- St. Paul, Cambridge



Lorena Araujo -- Holy Family, Rockland



Loretta Arnott -- Divine Mercy, Quincy



Christine Banks -- Blessed Trinity, Westford/Littleton



Caroline Beaudoin -- St. Monica, Methuen



Terry Beecroft -- St. Andre Bessette, Salisbury



Patricia Black -- Blessed Sacrament, Walpole



Shirley Bourque -- St. Isidore the Farmer, Lakeville/Middleboro/Rochester



Albert Burns, Jr. -- St. Ann by the Sea, Marshfield



Susan Carson -- Good Shepherd, Wayland



Carolyn Caveny -- St. Katharine Drexel, Roxbury



Elizabeth Chagnon -- St. Paul, South Hamilton



Martine Chanel -- Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Roxbury



Ronald Cooledge* -- St. Christine, Marshfield



John "Jack" Cornell --St. Barbara, Woburn



Nancy Cronin -- Holy Trinity, Quincy



Joseph "Jay" Crowley -- Vicar General



Marilinda Cruz -- Holy Rosary Shrine, Lawrence



Janet Davidson-Dee -- Christ the King, Reading



Sister Liana De Jesus -- St. Anthony of Padua, Somerville



Jose Mendes De Sousa -- Holy Family, Lowell



Manuel De Sousa -- St. Anthony of Padua, Lowell



Alay Diaz -- Holy Family, Dorchester



Advertisement

Zobeida Diaz -- St. Teresa of Calcutta, Dorchester



Gino DiPietrantonio -- Immaculate Conception, Malden



Anne DiSanto -- St. Martha, Plainville



Margaret Doyle -- St. Andre Bessette, Amesbury



Marilyn Ebrecht -- St. Anthony of Padua, Woburn



Lawrence Fagan -- St. Theresa of Avila, West Roxbury



Eileen Faggiano -- St. Ignatius of Loyola, Chestnut Hill



Louise Fahey -- St. Mary, East Walpole



Maria Foley -- St. John Chrysostom, West Roxbury



Anne Marie Gardner-Kennedy -- Holy Family, Rockland



Eric and Kelli Gaynor -- St. Michael the Archangel, Winthrop



James Gibbons -- St. Anthony, Allston



Eileen and Lawrence Giordano -- St. Lucy, Methuen



Alice Gomes -- St. Peter, Dorchester



Rob Grady -- Sacred Heart, Roslindale



Christina "Chris" Graf -- Our Lady Help of Christians, Newton



Carol Greeley -- St. Camillus, Arlington



Eugene Hanlon -- Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Roxbury



Carol Haynes -- St. John the Evangelist, Beverly



Vianka Jimenez -- Mary, Queen of the Apostles, Salem



Greg Kolodziejczak -- Vicar General



Allison and Chad Laliberte -- St. Matthew the Evangelist, Billerica



Alfred LaSpina -- Holy Rosary Shrine, Lawrence



Raymond Leavitt -- St. Patrick, Lawrence



Kathleen Long -- Sacred Heart, Newton



Judith Mary Lucey -- St. Anthony of Padua, Somerville



Barbara Lussier -- St. Michael, North Andover



Dora Luz Acevedo -- Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Roxbury



Joseph Lynch -- St. Teresa of Calcutta, Dorchester



Mary Maloney -- Our Lady of Hope, Ipswich



Edgardo Mantilla -- St. Mary of the Annunciation, Melrose



Baldomero Mendez -- Holy Family, Dorchester



Clarete D. Mine -- St. Anthony, Allston



David and Laurie Murphy -- Immaculate Conception, Lowell



Geraldine and Steven Murphy -- St. Francis De Sales, Charlestown



Betty and Terry Murphy -- St. Mary of Assumption, Brookline



Jennifer Needham -- St. Joseph, Wakefield



Liz Newton -- Blessed Trinity, Westford/Littleton



Clare Noonan -- Our Lady of the Angels, Hanover



Sylvia Paladino -- St. Thomas the Apostle, Millis



Margarida Pereira -- Our Lady of Fatima, Peabody



Ernesto Antonio Perez -- St. Anthony of Padua, Somerville



Marise Pierre-Louise Simon -- Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Mattapan



Paulo Pinto -- St. Tarcisius, Framingham



Trish Powers -- St. Oscar Romero, Canton



Father Rocco Puopolo, SX -- Regional Bishop



Nilton Jose Pureza -- St. Anthony of Padua, Somerville



Jessica and Kevin Roy -- St. Matthew the Evangelist, Billerica



Rosaria Salerno -- St. Cecilia, Boston



Frank Schapfel -- Sacred Heart, Lexington



Cynthia Senerchia -- St. Joan of Arc, Westwood



Hector Serrano -- Sacred Heart, Roslindale



Allan Shanahan -- St. Matthew the Evangelist, Billerica



Michelle Sill -- St. Mary of the Nativity, Scituate



Beatriz Delia Soto Osuna -- St. Francis Chapel, Boston



Helen Suarez Barbosa -- St. Patrick, Roxbury



Claire Sullivan -- Our Lady of Sorrows, Sharon



Long and Toree Tran -- St. Teresa of Calcutta, Dorchester



Marian Tse -- St. Mary /St. Catherine of Siena, Charlestown



Elizabeth Tsioulis -- Holy Trinity, Lowell



Javier Velazquez -- St. Gabriel the Archangel, Haverhill



Terrie Vincent -- St. Brigid, Lexington



Tu Vu --St. Patrick, Lowell



Susan and Thomas Witham -- Holy Rosary Shrine, Lawrence



Thomas Young -- Our Lady of the Assumption, Marshfield



Theresa Zampell -- St. Paul, South Hamilton



Juan Zapata -- St. Patrick, Lowell



*Awarded posthumously