2025 Cheverus Award recipients

Simone Orendain, OSV News Local Friday 28th of November 2025

Following are the 2025 Cheverus Award recipients, listed in alphabetical order, followed by their nominating parish or office.



Christine Ackerman -- St. Linus, Natick

America Alvarez -- St. Gabriel the Archangel, Haverhill

Elizabeth and Klaus Amburn -- St. Paul, Cambridge

Lorena Araujo -- Holy Family, Rockland

Loretta Arnott -- Divine Mercy, Quincy

Christine Banks -- Blessed Trinity, Westford/Littleton

Caroline Beaudoin -- St. Monica, Methuen

Terry Beecroft -- St. Andre Bessette, Salisbury

Patricia Black -- Blessed Sacrament, Walpole

Shirley Bourque -- St. Isidore the Farmer, Lakeville/Middleboro/Rochester

Albert Burns, Jr. -- St. Ann by the Sea, Marshfield

Susan Carson -- Good Shepherd, Wayland

Carolyn Caveny -- St. Katharine Drexel, Roxbury

Elizabeth Chagnon -- St. Paul, South Hamilton

Martine Chanel -- Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Roxbury

Ronald Cooledge* -- St. Christine, Marshfield

John "Jack" Cornell --St. Barbara, Woburn

Nancy Cronin -- Holy Trinity, Quincy

Joseph "Jay" Crowley -- Vicar General

Marilinda Cruz -- Holy Rosary Shrine, Lawrence

Janet Davidson-Dee -- Christ the King, Reading

Sister Liana De Jesus -- St. Anthony of Padua, Somerville

Jose Mendes De Sousa -- Holy Family, Lowell

Manuel De Sousa -- St. Anthony of Padua, Lowell

Alay Diaz -- Holy Family, Dorchester

Zobeida Diaz -- St. Teresa of Calcutta, Dorchester

Gino DiPietrantonio -- Immaculate Conception, Malden

Anne DiSanto -- St. Martha, Plainville

Margaret Doyle -- St. Andre Bessette, Amesbury

Marilyn Ebrecht -- St. Anthony of Padua, Woburn

Lawrence Fagan -- St. Theresa of Avila, West Roxbury

Eileen Faggiano -- St. Ignatius of Loyola, Chestnut Hill

Louise Fahey -- St. Mary, East Walpole

Maria Foley -- St. John Chrysostom, West Roxbury

Anne Marie Gardner-Kennedy -- Holy Family, Rockland

Eric and Kelli Gaynor -- St. Michael the Archangel, Winthrop

James Gibbons -- St. Anthony, Allston

Eileen and Lawrence Giordano -- St. Lucy, Methuen

Alice Gomes -- St. Peter, Dorchester

Rob Grady -- Sacred Heart, Roslindale

Christina "Chris" Graf -- Our Lady Help of Christians, Newton

Carol Greeley -- St. Camillus, Arlington

Eugene Hanlon -- Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Roxbury

Carol Haynes -- St. John the Evangelist, Beverly

Vianka Jimenez -- Mary, Queen of the Apostles, Salem

Greg Kolodziejczak -- Vicar General

Allison and Chad Laliberte -- St. Matthew the Evangelist, Billerica

Alfred LaSpina -- Holy Rosary Shrine, Lawrence

Raymond Leavitt -- St. Patrick, Lawrence

Kathleen Long -- Sacred Heart, Newton

Judith Mary Lucey -- St. Anthony of Padua, Somerville

Barbara Lussier -- St. Michael, North Andover

Dora Luz Acevedo -- Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Roxbury

Joseph Lynch -- St. Teresa of Calcutta, Dorchester

Mary Maloney -- Our Lady of Hope, Ipswich

Edgardo Mantilla -- St. Mary of the Annunciation, Melrose

Baldomero Mendez -- Holy Family, Dorchester

Clarete D. Mine -- St. Anthony, Allston

David and Laurie Murphy -- Immaculate Conception, Lowell

Geraldine and Steven Murphy -- St. Francis De Sales, Charlestown

Betty and Terry Murphy -- St. Mary of Assumption, Brookline

Jennifer Needham -- St. Joseph, Wakefield

Liz Newton -- Blessed Trinity, Westford/Littleton

Clare Noonan -- Our Lady of the Angels, Hanover

Sylvia Paladino -- St. Thomas the Apostle, Millis

Margarida Pereira -- Our Lady of Fatima, Peabody

Ernesto Antonio Perez -- St. Anthony of Padua, Somerville

Marise Pierre-Louise Simon -- Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Mattapan

Paulo Pinto -- St. Tarcisius, Framingham

Trish Powers -- St. Oscar Romero, Canton

Father Rocco Puopolo, SX -- Regional Bishop

Nilton Jose Pureza -- St. Anthony of Padua, Somerville

Jessica and Kevin Roy -- St. Matthew the Evangelist, Billerica

Rosaria Salerno -- St. Cecilia, Boston

Frank Schapfel -- Sacred Heart, Lexington

Cynthia Senerchia -- St. Joan of Arc, Westwood

Hector Serrano -- Sacred Heart, Roslindale

Allan Shanahan -- St. Matthew the Evangelist, Billerica

Michelle Sill -- St. Mary of the Nativity, Scituate

Beatriz Delia Soto Osuna -- St. Francis Chapel, Boston

Helen Suarez Barbosa -- St. Patrick, Roxbury

Claire Sullivan -- Our Lady of Sorrows, Sharon

Long and Toree Tran -- St. Teresa of Calcutta, Dorchester

Marian Tse -- St. Mary /St. Catherine of Siena, Charlestown

Elizabeth Tsioulis -- Holy Trinity, Lowell

Javier Velazquez -- St. Gabriel the Archangel, Haverhill

Terrie Vincent -- St. Brigid, Lexington

Tu Vu --St. Patrick, Lowell

Susan and Thomas Witham -- Holy Rosary Shrine, Lawrence

Thomas Young -- Our Lady of the Assumption, Marshfield

Theresa Zampell -- St. Paul, South Hamilton

Juan Zapata -- St. Patrick, Lowell

*Awarded posthumously