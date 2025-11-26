2025 Cheverus Award recipients
Archbishop honors service to church at Cheverus Awards
Following are the 2025 Cheverus Award recipients, listed in alphabetical order, followed by their nominating parish or office.
Christine Ackerman -- St. Linus, Natick
America Alvarez -- St. Gabriel the Archangel, Haverhill
Elizabeth and Klaus Amburn -- St. Paul, Cambridge
Lorena Araujo -- Holy Family, Rockland
Loretta Arnott -- Divine Mercy, Quincy
Christine Banks -- Blessed Trinity, Westford/Littleton
Caroline Beaudoin -- St. Monica, Methuen
Terry Beecroft -- St. Andre Bessette, Salisbury
Patricia Black -- Blessed Sacrament, Walpole
Shirley Bourque -- St. Isidore the Farmer, Lakeville/Middleboro/Rochester
Albert Burns, Jr. -- St. Ann by the Sea, Marshfield
Susan Carson -- Good Shepherd, Wayland
Carolyn Caveny -- St. Katharine Drexel, Roxbury
Elizabeth Chagnon -- St. Paul, South Hamilton
Martine Chanel -- Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Roxbury
Ronald Cooledge* -- St. Christine, Marshfield
John "Jack" Cornell --St. Barbara, Woburn
Nancy Cronin -- Holy Trinity, Quincy
Joseph "Jay" Crowley -- Vicar General
Marilinda Cruz -- Holy Rosary Shrine, Lawrence
Janet Davidson-Dee -- Christ the King, Reading
Sister Liana De Jesus -- St. Anthony of Padua, Somerville
Jose Mendes De Sousa -- Holy Family, Lowell
Manuel De Sousa -- St. Anthony of Padua, Lowell
Alay Diaz -- Holy Family, Dorchester
Zobeida Diaz -- St. Teresa of Calcutta, Dorchester
Gino DiPietrantonio -- Immaculate Conception, Malden
Anne DiSanto -- St. Martha, Plainville
Margaret Doyle -- St. Andre Bessette, Amesbury
Marilyn Ebrecht -- St. Anthony of Padua, Woburn
Lawrence Fagan -- St. Theresa of Avila, West Roxbury
Eileen Faggiano -- St. Ignatius of Loyola, Chestnut Hill
Louise Fahey -- St. Mary, East Walpole
Maria Foley -- St. John Chrysostom, West Roxbury
Anne Marie Gardner-Kennedy -- Holy Family, Rockland
Eric and Kelli Gaynor -- St. Michael the Archangel, Winthrop
James Gibbons -- St. Anthony, Allston
Eileen and Lawrence Giordano -- St. Lucy, Methuen
Alice Gomes -- St. Peter, Dorchester
Rob Grady -- Sacred Heart, Roslindale
Christina "Chris" Graf -- Our Lady Help of Christians, Newton
Carol Greeley -- St. Camillus, Arlington
Eugene Hanlon -- Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Roxbury
Carol Haynes -- St. John the Evangelist, Beverly
Vianka Jimenez -- Mary, Queen of the Apostles, Salem
Greg Kolodziejczak -- Vicar General
Allison and Chad Laliberte -- St. Matthew the Evangelist, Billerica
Alfred LaSpina -- Holy Rosary Shrine, Lawrence
Raymond Leavitt -- St. Patrick, Lawrence
Kathleen Long -- Sacred Heart, Newton
Judith Mary Lucey -- St. Anthony of Padua, Somerville
Barbara Lussier -- St. Michael, North Andover
Dora Luz Acevedo -- Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Roxbury
Joseph Lynch -- St. Teresa of Calcutta, Dorchester
Mary Maloney -- Our Lady of Hope, Ipswich
Edgardo Mantilla -- St. Mary of the Annunciation, Melrose
Baldomero Mendez -- Holy Family, Dorchester
Clarete D. Mine -- St. Anthony, Allston
David and Laurie Murphy -- Immaculate Conception, Lowell
Geraldine and Steven Murphy -- St. Francis De Sales, Charlestown
Betty and Terry Murphy -- St. Mary of Assumption, Brookline
Jennifer Needham -- St. Joseph, Wakefield
Liz Newton -- Blessed Trinity, Westford/Littleton
Clare Noonan -- Our Lady of the Angels, Hanover
Sylvia Paladino -- St. Thomas the Apostle, Millis
Margarida Pereira -- Our Lady of Fatima, Peabody
Ernesto Antonio Perez -- St. Anthony of Padua, Somerville
Marise Pierre-Louise Simon -- Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Mattapan
Paulo Pinto -- St. Tarcisius, Framingham
Trish Powers -- St. Oscar Romero, Canton
Father Rocco Puopolo, SX -- Regional Bishop
Nilton Jose Pureza -- St. Anthony of Padua, Somerville
Jessica and Kevin Roy -- St. Matthew the Evangelist, Billerica
Rosaria Salerno -- St. Cecilia, Boston
Frank Schapfel -- Sacred Heart, Lexington
Cynthia Senerchia -- St. Joan of Arc, Westwood
Hector Serrano -- Sacred Heart, Roslindale
Allan Shanahan -- St. Matthew the Evangelist, Billerica
Michelle Sill -- St. Mary of the Nativity, Scituate
Beatriz Delia Soto Osuna -- St. Francis Chapel, Boston
Helen Suarez Barbosa -- St. Patrick, Roxbury
Claire Sullivan -- Our Lady of Sorrows, Sharon
Long and Toree Tran -- St. Teresa of Calcutta, Dorchester
Marian Tse -- St. Mary /St. Catherine of Siena, Charlestown
Elizabeth Tsioulis -- Holy Trinity, Lowell
Javier Velazquez -- St. Gabriel the Archangel, Haverhill
Terrie Vincent -- St. Brigid, Lexington
Tu Vu --St. Patrick, Lowell
Susan and Thomas Witham -- Holy Rosary Shrine, Lawrence
Thomas Young -- Our Lady of the Assumption, Marshfield
Theresa Zampell -- St. Paul, South Hamilton
Juan Zapata -- St. Patrick, Lowell
*Awarded posthumously