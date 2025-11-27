Record numbers of women are visiting pregnancy centers, study shows

(OSV News) -- In 2024, pregnancy centers saw more new clients, provided more medical care and distributed more material goods than ever before, according to a new report from the Charlotte Lozier Institute.



Between free medical care, education services such as childbirth classes, and items such as diapers, baby clothes and car seats, pregnancy centers provided an estimated $452 million to families in need.



Centers also are increasingly upping the number of services they offer, including abortion pill reversals, testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections, or STIs, childbirth classes and after-abortion support.



"As permissive abortion policies continue to deprioritize women's health, CLI's results demonstrate that pregnancy centers found in communities across the country stand ready to provide focused, quality, wide-ranging, life-affirming care," said Moira Gaul, a Charlotte Lozier Institute associate scholar and the project manager of the report.



"The fact that there has been a net increase in the number of U.S. abortions leading up to and post-Dobbs, indicates a greater need for pregnancy support in America," she said. "Our study shows an encouraging trend: More women and men are embracing the hope and help they find at pregnancy centers, allowing them to courageously choose life for their children."



"Dobbs" is the U.S. Supreme Court's 2022 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. It overturned Roe v. Wade, the court's 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide, and returned abortion policy to the states.



The 2025 National Pregnancy Center Report, released Nov. 17, is the fourth national study Charlotte Lozier has released since 2017. To conduct the analysis, the institute partnered with pregnancy center organizations including Care Net, Heartbeat International, National Institute of Family and Life Advocates and Focus on the Family Option Ultrasound Program.



The report found that the nation's 2,775 pregnancy centers saw more than a million new clients last year. Those clients are increasingly tapping into material support -- a 48% increase since 2022.



The results highlight the findings of a separate Charlotte Lozier Institute peer-reviewed study that found that 60% of women with a history of abortion would have preferred to give birth had they received either more emotional support or had more financial security.



Gaul believes even more clinics and services are needed.



"The professional and practical care that the pregnancy centers are offering are helping to fill a health care gap with their medical services, the vast majority of which are free or very low-cost, and they're obviously addressing emotional support with their whole-person care," she told OSV News. "We know that communities benefit from pregnancy centers. The maternal and child health benefits of centers are tremendous."



The report also noted that the number of maternity homes has increased from 458 in 2023 to a total of 498 the following year. More clinics are utilizing an educational video streaming service called BrightCourse and a texting platform called HopeSync that helps pregnancy centers connect more effectively with clients.



Organizations such as Focus on the Family and the Knights of Columbus help provide millions in needed funds and new ultrasound machines to pregnancy centers nationwide. While a few states are increasing or maintaining some level of funding for pregnancy centers, others are hostile to pro-life efforts.



Since the original national study was published eight years ago, there has been growth in many areas. New clients have steadily increased from 883,700 in 2017 to now over 1 million. The number of pregnancy center locations included in each study has increased from 2,600 in 2017 to 2,775 in 2024. The number of ultrasound exams performed went from 400,100 in 2017 to 636,000 in 2024, a 60% increase.



More clients are utilizing STI testing services, too, with nearly a quarter million tests performed in 2024 representing a $12 million value, the study noted.



"As the landscape of abortion in America following the Dobbs decision has rapidly changed, pregnancy centers continue to offer steadfast, professional care to women and families," Karen Czarnecki, Charlotte Lozier Institute's executive director, said in a press release on the new report.



"Rising client visits and overall satisfaction are undeniable proof these centers are improving lives," Czarnecki said. "It's imperative that pregnancy centers continue to increase the availability of services -- walking alongside women, men and families to provide love, education and support so they can courageously choose life."



- - - Zoey Maraist writes for OSV News from Virginia.