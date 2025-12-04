Share God's Hope in the Missions

As we approach the closing of the Jubilee Year of Hope called by the late Pope Francis, we are reminded that missionaries are the face of hope to countless people around the world every day. By their service, whether it be in pastoral ministry, health care, education, or other ways too numerous to list here, missionaries are a direct link to His hope for those searching for a better life.



Our ministry is to create ways for those of us whom God has blessed, both spiritually and materially, to reach out in prayerful support to the missionaries who spread the faith in Jesus' name.



To that end, we offer Christmas Mass and Spiritual Enrollment cards. Both are a great way to tell your friends and family that you love them and your Catholic faith because your offerings will bring the gift of hope to the world.



Our Enrollment cards, available for a five-dollar offering, provide a yearlong membership in The Society for the Propagation of the Faith and the spiritual benefit of being remembered in 15,000 Masses celebrated next year in the missions. The suggested ten-dollar offerings for our individual Mass cards are sent to priests in the missions who depend on these donations for their daily support -- they receive no salary for their ministry.



By choosing to support the missions this Christmas, you help an untold number of people. Your gift makes it possible for the Good News of Jesus Christ to be spread in amazing places.



One of them is Youhanabad, which is the main Christian area of Pakistan's capital city of Lahore. Christian churches are the targets of bombings and yet, missionaries come to show God's hope to those most in need of it. An educational center opened to serve disadvantaged children. The center provides not only traditional education but also psycho-social counseling to young ones who have seen too much poverty and violence in their lives. Students from the University of Lahore come to the center to work as volunteers. "Families of local children manage to barely survive, and the activities will be of great benefit to them", explains lay missionary Michelle Chaudhry, who spoke to our Vatican office's Fides News Agency.



The Pontifical Mission Societies of Pakistan walks with these missionaries, helped by our Universal Solidarity Fund, which grows when donors use our Christmas Enrollment and Mass cards.



To order your cards, please email info@propfaithboston.org or call our office at 617-542-1776.







- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.