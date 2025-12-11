Father Zimmerman to join PNAC formation team

The Pontifical North American College (PNAC) in Rome announced Dec. 5 that Father Michael Zimmerman will serve as a formation advisor at the college beginning July 1, 2026.



The appointment came at the request of PNAC rector Msgr. Thomas W. Powers, and Archbishop Richard G. Henning has agreed to release Father Zimmerman for service in Rome.



"Father Zimmerman has done remarkable work in vocations for the archdiocese and has demonstrated the priestly zeal and authenticity that are so essential to the work of forming future priests. We congratulate Father Zimmerman and the college, and we entrust his ministry to the intercession of Our Lady under the title of the Immaculate Conception, patroness of the North American College,'' Archbishop Henning said.



Father Zimmerman earned a bachelor's and a master's degrees in chemistry from Boston University in 2011 and a bachelor's in philosophy in 2013 from St. John's Seminary. While at the Pontifical North American College in Rome, he received a bachelor's in sacred theology in 2016 and a license in biblical theology in 2018 from the Pontifical Gregorian University. Archbishop Henning has asked Father Zimmerman to continue with his postgraduate study of biblical theology while serving at the North American College.



He was ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of Boston on May 20, 2017. He served as parochial vicar at Holy Ghost and St. Bridget Parishes and at St. Agnes and St. Camillus Parishes. Since 2019, Father Zimmerman has served as assistant director of vocations for the Archdiocese of Boston and adjunct professor of scripture at St. John's Seminary. He is also currently chaplain at Northeastern University Catholic Center and chaplain for Encounter Boston Homeless Ministry.



Father Zimmerman is an advisory board member of VIDES+USA, a board member of the Institute for Priestly Evangelization and an advisory team member of Metanoia Catholic. He is also the writer, host, and producer of the Scivias discernment video series.



Commenting on the appointment of Father Zimmerman, Msgr. Powers said, "I am very grateful to Archbishop Henning for generously allowing Father Zimmerman to serve as a member of the formation team at the North American College. I look forward to serving with Father Zimmerman, who brings with him a breadth of experience in seminary formation and who will be an outstanding priestly model for the seminarians."

