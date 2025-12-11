Archdiocesan Thanksgiving Day football wrap-up

Archbishop Williams, Braintree, vs. Cardinal Spellman, Brockton

The boys from Archbishop Williams traveled over to Potvin Field in Brockton to clash with Cardinal Spellman on Thanksgiving Eve and ended a successful season with a 52-0 win over Cardinal Spellman. The Bishops, led by Mark Landolfi (second season), end at 11-1 and lead this rivalry at 32-15-0. Cardinal Spellman, led by Ryan Donovan, ends at 1-10.



Lowell Catholic vs. Greater Lowell

Playing at their home field on Thanksgiving Eve, Greater Lowell had a great win, pummeling their neighboring rival 30-0. Greater Lowell, led by Shane Adams, ends 5-6 and leads the series at 6-2-0. Lowell Catholic, led by first-year Coach Zack Swale, ended at 1-10.



Malden Catholic, vs. St. John, Shrewsbury

Playing at their home field in Shrewsbury in year four of this rivalry, St. John beat the visiting Lancers from Malden Catholic 31-14. Led by Gary Senecal in his first season, St. John ends at 6-5. Malden Catholic, led by Joe Gaff (fourth season), ends at 5-7. Despite the Thanksgiving Eve loss, Malden Catholic had a much improved season, winning a state tournament quarterfinal round game on Nov. 14, with a 27-13 win over Hingham. St. John leads the series at 3-1-0.



St. Mary, Lynn, vs. Bishop Fenwick, Peabody

Traveling over to Donaldson Field in Peabody on Thanksgiving morning, the boys from St. Mary in Lynn had a great win, beating their rival 38-6 in year six of this rivalry. Led by Sean Driscoll (eighth season), St. Mary ends at 7-4. Bishop Fenwick, led by Dave Woods (28th season), ends at 6-6. Overall, St. Mary leads the rivalry at 4-2-0.



Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, vs. Boston College High, Dorchester

The CM Knights traveled over to Morrissey Boulevard on Thanksgiving morning to clash with the BC High Eagles and, in a competitive game for both teams, departed with a 48-27 win. The Knights repeated as Division 2 Superbowl champions on Saturday, Dec. 6, at Gillette with a 41-14 win over Bishop Feehan. The superbowl win was the fourth in the last five years. Led by John DiBiaso (eighth season), CM ends at 10-2. BC High, led by Paul Zukauskas (second season), ends at 4-9. The rivalry between these two fine schools began in 1962. Overall, BC High leads the series at 37-24-1.



Central Catholic, Lawrence, vs. Lawrence High School

These two city rivals in year 10 of this rivalry clashed on Thanksgiving morning at Lawrence High School. The Central Catholic Raiders had a great win, beating Lawrence 56-8. Led by Coach John Sexton (third season), Central Catholic ends at 8-4. Lawrence High School, led by Emilio Colon, ends at 1-10. Overall, Central Catholic leads the rivalry at 10-0-0.



Arlington Catholic, vs. Shawsheen Valley, Billerica

Playing on their home field on Thanksgiving morning, Shawsheen capped an undefeated season beating Arlington Catholic 49-16 in year six of this rivalry. Led by Coach Al Costabile, Shawsheen ends at 13-0. The Rams ended their spectacular season with a 14-7 win over Foxborough on Dec. 5 at Gillette Stadium and repeated as Division 5 superbowl champions. Arlington Catholic, led by first-year Coach Brian Vaughn, ends at 3-8. Overall, Shawsheen leads the series at 6-0-0.



St. John Prep, Danvers, vs. Xaverian, Westwood

Playing at their home field in Westwood on Thanksgiving morning, the Xaverian Hawks triumphed with a 21-18 win in a hard-fought game over the visiting Eagles from St. John Prep. The loss for Prep was their first of the season and the game was a preview of the Division 1 superbowl on Saturday, Dec. 6, at Gillette Stadium between the two rivals. Xaverian won 41-35, capturing their third year in a row Division 1 Superbowl. Led by Allan Fornaro (12th season), Xaverian ends at 11-2. St. John Prep, led by Brian St. Pierre (12th season), ends at 11-2 as well. Overall, Xaverian leads the series 33-24-0.