At least 15 killed in anti-Jewish terror attack at Bondi Beach in Australia

(OSV News) -- Two gunmen targeted Jewish beachgoers at an event celebrating the first day of Hanukkah in an apparent terror attack at Sydney's Bondi Beach, New South Wales police said.



In an overnight statement sent to OSV News, Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Sydney said that "as we follow the horrific news coming from this evening's shooting at Bondi Beach, let us pray for those who have been killed or injured, the many who were forced to run for their lives and our emergency service workers who are right now trying to keep people safe."



Archbishop Fisher asked that "Our Lady, Queen of Peace, intercede for all affected, and for our beloved city at this time."



At a press conference in Sydney Dec. 14, just hours after the shooting, New South Wales Premier Chris Minns told journalists that 12 people were dead, including one of the gunmen, but later the death toll rose to 15, and The Guardian reported a 10-year-old girl, a rabbi and Holocaust survivor were among victims.



The second gunman, police confirmed, was in custody and in critical condition.



According to authorities, over 40 people were wounded and taken to St. Vincent's Hospital.



"What should have been a night of peace and joy, celebrated in that community with families and supporters, has been shattered by this horrifying evil attack," Minns said.



"Our heart bleeds for Australia's Jewish community tonight. I can only imagine the pain that they're feeling right now to see their loved ones killed as they celebrate this ancient holiday," he added.



The attack occurred in the early evening as hundreds were gathered for a Hanukkah celebration at Archer Park, a grassy area in Bondi Beach. A video circulating online showed a beachgoer tackling and disarming one of the gunmen while the other gunman fired from a nearby bridge.



At the press conference, Mal Lanyon, police commissioner for the state of New South Wales, said he could not confirm if there was a third offender, but wanted "to make sure there's no stone left unturned.



"I cannot confirm there is a third offender, but I want to make sure there's no stone left unturned," Lanyon said.



He also confirmed that police located a vehicle near Bondi Beach that contained several improvised explosives and that "we have our rescue bomb disposal unit there at the moment working on that."



In an address following the shooting, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the attack was "an act of evil antisemitism, terrorism, that has struck the heart of our nation" and that an "attack on Jewish Australians is an attack on every Australian."



"Every Australian tonight will be, like me, devastated by this attack on our way of life. There is no place for this hate, violence, and terrorism in our nation," Albanese said.



"Let me be clear: We will eradicate it. Amidst this vile act of violence and hate will emerge a moment of national unity where Australians across the board will embrace their fellow Australians of Jewish faith," he added.



Robert Gregory, the head of the Australian Jewish Association, criticized Albanese's government, saying the attack was "a tragedy but entirely foreseeable."



"The Albanese government was warned so many times, but failed to take adequate actions to protect the Jewish community," Gregory said in a statement published on the association's X account.



"Tonight, many Jews are pondering whether they have a future in Australia. Our thoughts are with our community and all the impacted, some of whom we are close to," he wrote.



Israeli President Isaac Herzog expressed his condolences to the victims and their families and called on the Australian government to act on rising violence against Jewish people in the country.



"We repeat our alerts, time and again, to the Australian government to seek action and fight against the enormous wave of anti-Semitism which is plaguing Australian society," Herzog said.



- - - Junno Arocho Esteves writes for OSV News from Malmö, Sweden.