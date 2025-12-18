The Gift of Clean Water Comes with the Water of Life

To the thirsty I will give freely from the spring of the water of life. (Rev 21:6)



In 2021, Father Joe McMenamin, a Missionary of Africa from Northern Ireland, received a subsidy from The Society for the Propagation of the Faith that has changed Mary Mother of God Parish and the way they evangelize. The gift was a little less than $5,000; it allowed Father Joe to have a borehole -- the deepest in his part of the Diocese of Chipata, Zambia -- and a pump installed on parish property.



Before the access to clean, abundant water, it was a difficult commodity to come by, especially in the dry season. Father lost count of the people, mostly women and children, injured or killed by animal or human predators as they searched for water. Even those who were successful in the quest were often made sick by the bacteria in what they drank and cooked with.



The abundance of clean water has drawn people from far outside the parish to share the benefits of clean water. In doing so, they meet parishioners who are eager to share their water and their faith.



These days, clean drinking water comes with an introduction to the Water of Life, Jesus Christ.



People no longer spend so much time hunting for water and use their extra hours in service to parish life. Locals formed an active food and clothing assistance group to help their poorer neighbors, even as both groups struggle to raise crops and feed their families. No one goes hungry when everyone shares. Families are more likely to spare their children's time from working in the fields to become altar servers and liturgical dancers -- practice at the parish means the young ones can return with full buckets of water!



There is an old saying, "You don't know the value of water until the well runs dry." Father Joe and his people understand it better than most and praise God -- and The Society for the Propagation of the Faith - for the gift of their life-giving well and life-changing faith. Both are at the root of the growth of their parish.



As 2025 comes to a close, we ask you to pause to thank God for the blessing of access to clean water. Then, count your faucets, showers, and spigots and make a generous gift to The Society for the Propagation of the Faith in thanksgiving for each one.



Parish by parish, you'll be helping the mission Church grow.







- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.