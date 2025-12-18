Liturgy of the Word -- Reminders

With this column, we come to the end of the first essential part of the Mass, the Liturgy of the Word.



The Lord gathers his people to worship His Father on Sunday, and at other times, as well. He first speaks to us of his saving activity or salvation history as he recalls the mighty deeds he has accomplished with and through his Chosen People of Israel, and that he continues to accomplish in and through the New Chosen People, the church.



Over the course of several years, we hear God constantly seeking us and the ways in which we respond -- sometimes generously and readily, sometimes reluctantly and fearfully. Sometimes enthusiastically, and sometimes with hardened hearts and wax-filled ears.



God keeps trying.



His ultimate attempt to get to us is "through his son." Indeed, the Advent season, which is coming to its end, is a compacted set of days in which these various attempts of the Father are reviewed and the final statement he makes is in the birth of his Son, incarnate of the Virgin Mary and dwelling among us.



The Word through whom all is made is spoken finally in the incarnation when, as we proclaim, "the Word became flesh, and dwelt among us."



Our attitude during the Liturgy of the Word must be attentive listening and pondering of the proclaimed Word. This openness allows the Word to take root within us and so changes us into not only hearers but also doers of the Word.



Unless another sacrament or rite (e.g., baptism, confirmation or marriage) is celebrated at this Mass, and if so, it is done at this point, then we move to the Liturgy of the Eucharist. The two parts are intimately connected, and so the Mass cannot be conceived of as either Word or Eucharist, but both Word and Eucharist.



Here are some practical reminders.



Plan to arrive early for Mass, not just on time. This will allow you to settle in your place and to prepare privately for the common prayer which we enter.



Reading the parish bulletin is NOT part of this preparation. Take it home.



If the parish provides you with a participation aid, or you have your own (the better option), you can preview the readings before the gathering song. Then, when it's time for the proclamation of the readings, you'll be ready to listen rather than read along (unless you have difficulty hearing the reader).



Respond to the first reading with the psalm, preferably with the lead of the cantor and, if not, then audibly with your best voice. You might inspire someone else to join you.



The same can be said about the verse prior to the Gospel for which we are now standing.



Standing for the Gospel tells us that this is something special, even more important than the three previous scriptural texts.



While the homily is preached -- and it should not ordinarily or usually be longer than 10 minutes -- we are attentive to the words preached.



There should be periods of silence following the four scriptural texts and following the homily. It takes time for us to absorb all that is proclaimed, chanted, sung, or spoken.



Silence is not easy for us Americans. We like activity and the distraction that its "noise" brings. But for the Word to get through, we need some silence.



We stand to proclaim our faith in the Creed, and we are reminded that we are priestly and praying people as we respond to the Universal Prayer, the General Intercessions or the Prayer of the Faithful. Here we very obviously join our words to the Eternal Priest, Jesus Christ, who brings our needs to his Father.



In a recent address, Pope Leo XIV emphasized the Liturgy of the Word: "With regard to biblical formation combined with liturgical formation, I recommend that directors of liturgical pastoral offices pay particular attention to those who proclaim the Word of God. Ensure that instituted lectors and those who regularly read the Scriptures at celebrations are thoroughly prepared. Basic biblical knowledge, clear diction, the ability to sing the responsorial psalm, as well as to compose prayers of the faithful for the community are important aspects that implement liturgical reform and help the People of God grow on their path." (For full text: www.vatican.va/content/leo-xiv/en/speeches/2025/november/documents/20251117-pastorale-liturgica.html.)



As we enter a New Year and a new volume of our newspaper, we will continue this pilgrimage through the Mass, specifically its second principal part, the Liturgy of the Eucharist and then the concluding rites.



This series will cover many more weeks and columns than did the Liturgy of the Word. My own estimate is that this would mean at least the first half of 2026.



Merry Christmas!