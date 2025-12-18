A little perspective at Christmas

Five hundred and fifty words. This is the minimum required to fill this section of The Pilot, which was due three days ago. My brain has been spinning. The stress of year-end and the fear of letting down the students and families we serve, coupled with the regular stresses of family life this time of year, have impacted my mental clarity until I recalled the great philosopher, Anton Ego.



Anton Ego is not generally considered with Aquinas or Aristotle, but in the genre of animated film philosophers, he ranks up there with WALL-E. For those readers more familiar with Chesterton, Locke, Camus, or other non-cartoon philosophers, please meet Anton Ego. Anton is a fictitious food critic from the animated film "Ratatouille," who, when ordering a meal to judge a restaurant's worth, asks for one thing: "A little perspective. That's it. I'd like some fresh, clear, well-seasoned perspective."



Over 2,000 years ago, a pregnant Jewish teenager had to travel the better part of a week to register for the census in the hometown of her betrothed, Joseph. Imagine the dust, the basic footwear, Mary likely with swollen feet and an aching body from months of pregnancy. This seems a little more challenging than the hour it took me to get into the office after dropping my son off at early hockey practice.



Last night, walking into another son's room: soda cans, clean and dirty laundry were strewn into a singular glob. With not a single drawer closed and rubbish overflowing, tension elevated quickly. Until I thought about what the parents of the murdered Brown University students would give to walk into a mess created by their child. This does not mean that my son will be given free rein, but perhaps a little perspective is in order.



Perception is based on where we stand, and sometimes our world can become narrow. We are overcome with a sense of what we consider challenges or perceive ourselves as above or apart from others. We notice the families who are not in church each week or who have views we consider wrong, because, of course, we are right.



Anton Ego was correct: a little perspective is essential, especially during this season. The story of Jesus's birth is an extraordinary place from which to draw inspiration. This was a real family, a family so seemingly insignificant that Joseph and a very pregnant Mary were relegated to a barn.



The struggle of the Christmas season is real. Along with joy and happy memories can also come sadness, isolation, and anxiety. Recently, at the Catholic Schools Foundation, we provided almost $300,000 in emergency scholarship grants to families struggling this season. Families moving from couch to car as they face housing instability; a parent facing death and not able to work; a parent not able to get the extra hours they used to; substance abuse, violence in the home, and many other emergent situations. These stories are perspective changers, and so is the reality of Christ's birth.



This Christmas, let us avoid the television version of Christ's birth and reflect on the reality of it. A vulnerable newborn, a teen mom, and a dad who, a few months ago, found out his wife was with child but they have never consummated their relationship. Together in a barn after walking dirt roads for days and being turned away at the Inn. The smell of animals, the pain and risk of childbirth, the fear in the moments leading to Christ's birth. This moment that changed the world happened with real humans, with real feelings, facing the reality of giving birth in a barn by moonlight or flame.



This Christmas Season, I hope to have the same order as Anton Ego, "A little perspective. That's it. I'd like some fresh, clear, well-seasoned perspective." If you saw the movie, you will know, he was not disappointed.



Merry Christmas!







- Michael B. Reardon is executive director of the Catholic Schools Foundation, www.CSFBoston.org.