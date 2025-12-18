Support our priests this Christmas

''No one on the planet has the power, authority, or charisms Christ has given you . . . priests can bring us God Himself."



Actor and comedian Kevin James spoke these words to our priests during his heartfelt keynote speech at our Celebration of the Priesthood dinner this past September. This quote perfectly encapsulates the singular and unparalleled role Catholic priests play in our society and in the lives of the Catholic faithful.



A priest's vocation is not just to the Catholic Church, it is to the people of God -- to everyone. St. John Vianney, the patron saint of parish priests, said, "The priest is not a priest for himself. He is a priest for you." We see this being lived out every day, our priests constantly putting their service to Christ and his people first.



Because of this total surrender to selflessness, it is very easy for priests to lose track of their own needs, their own health and wellness, their own life planning. Their minds and hearts are so focused on others that they often forget that they need to care for themselves, as well. In fact, we find that many priests see self-care as selfish -- or at the very least, an item that constantly gets pushed to the bottom of their never-ending to-do lists. This is why the Clergy Trust is so very important.



Advertisement

The Clergy Trust provides all our active and senior priests with the support and care they need throughout their priesthood so they can remain healthy and focused as they carry out their important vocation. For instance, if an active priest is suddenly diagnosed with a life-altering illness, the Clergy Trust Care Team is there for him to help coordinate care, to pay for the treatment, and to work with his healthcare proxy or family on how best to support him. Or if a priest has to undergo surgery that requires rehabilitation, he can stay in a respite room at Regina Cleri for a couple weeks at a fraction of the price of what it would cost at a general rehab facility. If a priest is struggling with life events -- the loss of a family member, the stress of caring for an ailing parent, general burnout from a hectic and demanding workload -- the Clergy Trust can help him find emotional wellness support from professionals uniquely and specifically trained to work with members of the clergy.



The list truly could go on and on to convey all the varying and far-reaching ways in which our priests are cared for through the Clergy Trust. Health and wellness in today's world are things that require nearly constant attention and ongoing education. Our priests can find comfort in knowing that the Clergy Trust is there to walk with them as they navigate their own health as well as the complex and ever-changing healthcare system.



Let's face it, every one of us is under a lot of pressure these days. It seems there is always something to flood our minds and steal our attention from what is important -- bills, social commitments, family events and responsibilities, increasing workloads, school assignments, to name a few. But now imagine dealing with this pressure while also having to be the best and most Christ-like version of yourself. We know we wouldn't be able to do it for a week, never mind a lifetime! The Holy Spirit undoubtedly helps our priests handle this, but at what cost to their physical and emotional health? This is the question we at Clergy Trust ask ourselves all the time to help inform how -- and why -- we care so deeply for our priests.



Here in the Archdiocese of Boston, we have nearly 500 active and senior priests who have devoted their lives to the church and to serving others. As the chair of the board and executive director for Clergy Trust, we work closely together on behalf of these priests and are humbled and honored to lead this work to ensure they are cared for and supported from ordination until the moment they are called home for their heavenly reward. We prioritize the needs and well-being of our priests above all else and are dedicated to caring for them as family and treating them with the compassion and dignity they deserve. But we are only able to do this through the ongoing generosity of our benefactors.



This Christmas, the parish collections will benefit the Clergy Trust and directly impact the health, wellness, and retirement of our priests -- our spiritual shepherds -- who do so much to care for us and the cities and towns in which we live. We ask that you consider a generous gift to the collection as a sign of your appreciation for all that they are called to do each day. We are incredibly blessed by all the active and senior priests serving in our parishes and throughout our communities, and they are blessed by your support of the Clergy Trust.







MIKE SCANNELL IS THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE CLERGY TRUST, AND JIM MACDONALD IS THE CHAIR OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES.







- Mike Scannell is Executive Director of the Archdiocese of Boston's Clergy Trust.