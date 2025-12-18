'Messiah' sing-along celebrates Advent season

WEST ROXBURY -- Whenever soprano Barbara Hill sings Handel's "Messiah" oratorio in concert, she knows that some members of her audience are hearing the Baroque masterwork and Christmastime staple live for the first time. Others, she said, may be hearing it for the last time.



"Every time I come to it, I find something a little bit different that I hadn't before," Hill said.



Public sing-alongs of "Messiah," with its instantly recognizable Hallelujah Chorus, have become an annual tradition in churches across the U.S.



"It's a really lovely way to spend a dark evening, a dark, cold evening in the winter with a bunch of people," Hill said. "A lot of people come to this every year, so it's a lovely tradition for them."



Archbishop Richard G. Henning wanted the Archdiocese of Boston to host its own sing-along and enlisted Richard Clark, music director at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross, to organize it. The archbishop joined the chorus at "O Come Divine Messiah Sing!" a sing-along of Advent hymns at Holy Name Parish in West Roxbury on Dec. 13.



Speaking to the assembly before the music began, Archbishop Henning thanked the "very wonderful choirs and vocalists and musicians who help us to offer glory to God and to unite God's people in prayer."



"I'm so grateful for that ministry across the parishes and schools of the archdiocese, and so grateful for this opportunity tonight with you to immerse ourselves in this beautiful work of art that reflects upon the Scriptures and upon the truth of our Savior," he said.



The Archdiocesan Festival Choir, conducted by Clark, sang selections from Handel's "Messiah" before the audience was invited to sing along. Soloists Hill, Taras Leschishin, Michael Gonzalez, and Jaime Korkos can frequently be heard during Masses at the cathedral. Korkos's favorite part of the oratorio is "He Shall Feed His Flock," a duet she sings with Hill.



"I always find that I pray through singing," Korkos said.



"We are meant to use our whole body when it comes to worship," Leschishin said. "When it comes to breathing, when it comes to energy, I think singing is the ultimate praise of God. I think that God has made us to praise him in song."



He believes that Handel was inspired by God when writing "Messiah."



"The Scriptures he chose to reveal the Messiah are incredibly profound," he said. "Even for those who don't believe anything, I think the effect of the Messiah is pretty amazing."



"Messiah" is one of Gonzalez's favorite pieces to sing.



"I love the messaging," he said. "It's beautiful, especially this time of year. I love singing 'Comfort ye, Every Valley.' To sing Isaiah's words and to really be able to emulate them through music is the best."



When he sings, he thinks about his faith and his Catholic upbringing.



"To be able to bring that to God's people, I truly think, is a gift in and of itself," she said.



The "Messiah" was originally written for orchestra, but all of the music at Holy Name was provided by organist Fred MacArthur. He got his first job as an organist in 1951, and he doesn't plan to stop playing until he dies.



"I love it, and serving the Lord," he said.



MacArthur, 85, is a parishioner at St. John the Evangelist in Wellesley. Both of his parents were organists.



"I loved hearing the organ in church," he said. "I loved feeling it shake the floor."



He played a professionally published transcription of Messiah for organ, but he has also spent the last 75 years working on his own version.



"It keeps changing, all these years," he said.



Holy Name Music Director Christian Mucha was approached by Archbishop Henning's secretary, Father Paul Wargovich, in the summer. Father Wargovich asked him if his parish could host the sing-along. It reminded Mucha of how Msgr. George Carlson, Holy Name's former pastor, would say that "Holy Name is the church for celebrations."



"This is a wonderful way to celebrate the Advent season, and it has such a beautiful acoustic that I'm really proud to host this event here," Mucha said.