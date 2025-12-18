Forming the Future: St. Augustine School, Andover's North Pole Express

WOBURN -- Heavy is the head that wears the antlers.



Connor Ward, a seventh grader at St. Augustine School in Andover, has spent the last three Christmases volunteering with the school's North Pole Express. St. Augustine's biggest annual fundraiser simulates a train ride to Santa's Workshop for hundreds of families each December. Connor used to do "smaller jobs" like handing out cookies, but has since graduated to larger responsibilities. This year, he donned an oversized Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer costume to entertain the 2,500 people waiting to board an MBTA commuter rail train that the school had transformed into a winter wonderland. Multiple people helped Connor fit into his costume, which engulfed his small body. His head poked out of Rudolph's torso as if it were an empty barrel.



"It's fun interacting with everyone," he said.



Attending Catholic school has changed and strengthened his faith and inspired him to spend more time in silent prayer.



"It brings a lot of good memories and stuff to look back at when I get older," he said of volunteering.



The North Pole Express traveled from Anderson/Woburn Station to North Station and back four times on Dec. 13. Over 200 festive sweater-clad volunteers -- students, parents, and faculty members from St. Augustine, as well as additional volunteers from Austin Prep in Reading, Central Catholic in Lawrence, and Malden Catholic -- worked to pull the event off.



"It's a full-time job," said St. Augustine Director of Development Anne Marie Sutton. "It is a gargantuan effort."



"Santa's elves" delivered cookies, "conductors" punched tickets, and emcees asked Christmas trivia questions, told jokes, sang carols, and read "'Twas the Night Before Christmas." Santa Claus himself got on at North Station to take photos and give little bells to the children. On their way out, North Pole Express riders received candy canes and hot cocoa packets to take home.



Even before the express pulled out of the station, volunteers had been hard at work selling tickets and decorating the train cars. The school asked the MBTA for permission back in the summer. This year, the North Pole Express used a seven-car train for the first time. Sutton called it "a wonderful way to promote the school," which has 419 students from pre-K to eighth grade.



"Bringing that Christmas magic, particularly being a Catholic school, really helps to show all of the spirit and community that we have at St. Augustine School," she said.



St. Augustine started offering trips on the North Pole Express back in 2019. It was the idea of former principal Paula O'Dea, who continues to help organize the event.



"It is awesome," said seventh grader Nick Rossetti, who dressed as Frosty the Snowman. "I really like to hang out with everyone and spread the holiday spirit."