Marr family awards scholarships to Catholic school students

DORCHESTER -- As music director of Ascension Parish in Maynard and Sudbury, Cynthia Marr enters her "genius zone."



"When I'm practicing the keys by myself or rehearsing with the praise and worship band, I find that I have boundless energy," she said. "Technical details get ironed out, and the songs begin to sparkle, and the session is over almost before it begins."



Marr was speaking to 62 students, representing 11 Catholic schools in the Boston area, who filled the gymnasium of the Colonel Daniel Marr Boys and Girls Club of Dorchester on Dec. 9. The students were being honored as the latest recipients of the Marr family's annual scholarships, which allow members of Dorchester's Boys and Girls Clubs to attend Catholic schools. Cynthia Marr told the scholars that their own "genius zone" -- "a state of mind where time vanishes, work turns joyful, and you are super productive" -- could be when they're playing a sport, playing music, or helping others.



"Your genius zone already exists, and it's waiting for you to recognize and claim it," she said.



She asked the Marr Scholars to write their "genius zones" on sheets of paper, and three were selected to share their answers.



Noah Veiga said he wants to be a professional basketball or soccer player when he grows up.



"I'm going to convince people that if you try hard enough, you can do anything and become anything you want," he said.



Francis "Frankie" Armstrong said he wants to give back to the "wonderful community" that had supported him and his family. Mallory Powell, a student at Fontbonne Academy in Milton, found her "genius zone" while at an internship for her planned career as a physical therapist. She discovered her true passion was for nutrition, and she now wants to be a doctor of internal medicine.



"I thank the Marr family for your endless support of not only my dreams, but all those students here tonight, especially my Fontbonne friends who are sitting right here," she said.



The Marr Scholarships were established in 1992 after the death of Daniel Marr Jr., who founded the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dorchester in 1974 with his brother Robert L. Marr. Robert L. and his wife Cynthia founded the Robert and Cynthia Marr Charitable Foundation, which has provided $1.7 million in scholarships to over 2,200 students. The Archdiocese of Boston Catholic Community Fund manages the scholarship money.



Daniel Jr.'s son Dan Marr III said that his family's foundation has a simple goal: "To help hardworking students with great character chase big dreams, even when money might have gotten in the way."



"This program changes lives, opens doors, and helps to build a stronger community, one determined student at a time. To all of our scholarship winners, we are proud of you, we believe in you, and we can't wait to see what you accomplish next, preferably something amazing. No pressure, though."



Arianna Jean Baptiste, a former Boys and Girls Club member and Marr Scholar, joined the club when she was in second grade. The Marrs' generosity allowed her to attend St. John Paul II Catholic Academy and high school at Fontbonne. She is now studying criminal justice and pre-law at Suffolk University.



"It's always been like a second home to me," she said. "Being at the club and being part of the community meant so much to me and shaped me into the woman I'm becoming currently."



She said that going to Catholic school taught her discipline and moral values.



"The Boys and Girls Club didn't just support me," she said. "They guided me, encouraged me, and gave me many opportunities to thrive."